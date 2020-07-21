(CBS Local)– “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is the number one new scripted series on cable and the much anticipated two-hour season finale is on BET this Wednesday, July 22 at 9 p.m. EST.

The series tells the story of the First Family in the White House and all of the drama that ensues for the Franklins when they get to Washington D.C. Paige Hurd has been one of the breakout stars of the series where she plays Gayle Franklin, the daughter of President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin.

While Hurd has been on TV shows like “Everybody Hates Chris,” and movies like “Beauty Shop,” the actor is thankful to have the opportunity to show off her acting prowess on the big stage of this BET show.

“It’s been amazing and I had a great time filming it,” said Hurd in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I love seeing the fans reactions to each episode because that was our reaction to each episode. Every time we filmed it, it got crazier and crazier. I’m glad everybody is enjoying it and I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to play Gayle.”

“The Oval” has already been given the green light for a second season based on the success of the first season. One of Hurd’s favorite parts of the experience was exploring a character that is completely different from her in real life.

“Gayle is super rude and I’ve never played a role like that,” said Hurd. “I’m always super kind, super sweet, the girl next door that comes in and out and that’s it. We learned very fast who Gayle was. She’s out of control. I had fun channeling that and playing that. At first I thought I was going to have some problems with that, but it came a little too easy I think.”

