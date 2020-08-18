Healthy eating is essential in college to set yourself up for a successful, happy lifestyle, but it’s often one of the first habits to fall by the wayside as the semester ramps up. That’s when you need quick and easy recipes. Take this spicy Tofu Ramen recipe from The Plant-Based College Cookbook (out now from Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS company). Not only is it simple to make even for the busiest student, but it’s also packed with nourishing whole foods. Edamame and tofu offer a boost of protein, while mushrooms, bok choy, and garlic pack a punch of flavor, with sriracha adding a fiery finish. Watch the video and read the recipe below to learn how to impress your roommates while also sticking to a plant-based diet.

Spicy Edamame and Tofu Ramen Recipe

Ditch the college classic ramen packets and go for this Spicy Edamame and Tofu Ramen. It’s flavored with vegetable broth, mushroom broth, miso, soy sauce, and sriracha, with tofu and edamame bringing the protein to the party. Look for sriracha, a hot pepper sauce, in the supermarket condiment aisle. Serves 4.

Ingredients

1⁄2 ounce (14 grams) dried shiitake mushrooms

1 tablespoon sesame oil

4 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 quart v egetable s tock

3 tablespoons red miso paste

1⁄4 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons sriracha

10 ounces brown rice ramen noodles

3 ounces bok choy, roughly chopped

1 cup organic shelled edamame

4 ounces extra-firm organic tofu, diced into small squares

2 small green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

Add dried mushrooms to a medium bowl and cover with boiling water. Let sit 20 minutes. In a large pot, heat sesame oil on medium-low. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Add Basic Vegetable Stock, miso paste, soy sauce, sriracha, and soaked mushrooms along with their liquid, and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook 15 minutes. While broth is cooking, prepare noodles according to package directions. Add bok choy and edamame to broth and cook an additional 5 minutes. To serve, add noodles to a bowl and cover with broth. Top with tofu squares and green onions and serve immediately.

Per Serving

Calories: 428 – Fat: 10g – Sodium: 1,503mg – Fiber: 9g Carbohydrates: 63g – Sugar: 4g – Protein: 19g

Excerpted from The Plant-Based College Cookbook by Adams Media. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Interior photographs by James Stefiuk. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. Simon & Schuster is a property of ViacomCBS.