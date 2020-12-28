(CBS Local)– A lot has changed for Ryan Michelle Bathé in the past year. The actor joined the cast of “All Rise” on CBS alongside Simone Missick, was one of the stars of the new Amazon Prime movie “Sylvie’s Love” and signed a first-look deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group.

Bathé and her husband Sterling K. Brown have been grinding in the entertainment business for a long time and the actor and producer is really excited about the direction of her career and is grateful for the opportunity to be on a show like “All Rise.”

“I remember the first time and I saw the bus and there is her [Simone Missick] face sitting in front of you,” said Bathé, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I have waited so long to be able to participate in this moment. I love the fact that Simone gets to lead a show and it’s everyday excellence. It’s this great show and it happens to be this amazing Black woman. She’s fierce and she’s talented and she’s wonderful and I love the fact that there are other Black women on the show.”

“All Rise” is in its second season on CBS and it airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST/PST. The show returns with a new episode on January 4, 2021. Meanwhile, you don’t have to wait to watch Bathé’s new movie “Sylvie’s Love” because it is streaming on Amazon Prime now. The film stars former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha and Tessa Thompson and tells the story of a woman named Sylvie who has a summer romance with a saxophonist who is working at her father’s record store in Harlem. Bathé was really proud to be a part of this film for so many reasons.

“I’ve been in this business for a minute and one of the things they always say behind the scenes is ‘stop you right there. A period piece about Black people, no,'” said Bathé. “Unless it’s Selma, no. We never get to see those moments in time when people just lived and still had to get up and go to work every day. That’s what is so beautiful about humanity. We always find a way to thrive. It’s a specific and wonderful story and wonderfully told. I had a great time. Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha are that great.”

