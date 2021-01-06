(CBS Local Sports)– The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and football is coming to Nickelodeon for the first time on Sunday, January 10 when the Chicago Bears meet the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card round. Announcers Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be joined by Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Naveah Green and Lex Lumpkin for a special slime-filled presentation of the NFL.

Green will be in the booth with Eagle and Burleson and Lumpkin will serve as a sideline reporter for the game. The game will also be broadcasted traditionally by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on CBS. Nickelodeon will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout the game as well as a special halftime presentation with a sneak peak of “Kamp Koral” SpongeBob’s Under Years.” Green and Lumpkin are thrilled to be a part of this special broadcast of the NFL.

“It’s such an honor and it is such a special broadcast,” said Green, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “This is geared specifically towards kids and families and it has never been done before. It is something that I wish existed when I was younger, that way I could’ve jumped in on the football game as well. It’s going to be super special and you will see tons of Nick-themed elements throughout the entire show. If you are new to football, this is the perfect starter game.”

“I’m a big fan of the NFL and Nickelodeon,” said Lumpkin. “Bringing them together is amazing. This has never happened before and Nickelodeon is bringing a new look and new feel. I’m really excited for this to happen.”

Sunday’s game on Nickelodeon will be the second time the Bears and Saints play this NFL season. New Orleans won the first matchup back in Week 8 in overtime 26-23. That game was in Chicago and this one will be in New Orleans since the Saints finished as the number two seed and NFC South champions with a 12-4 record. Meanwhile, the Bears snuck into the playoffs with the final Wild Card berth after Mitchell Trubisky led Chicago to wins in three of their final four games. Green and Lumpkin love the idea of parents and kids being able to watch a game like this on Nickelodeon.

“This will inspire girls like me and this will let them know you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Green. “I’m not a traditional announcer up in the booth and I’m giving it my best shot. I’m up there with Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle and it is going to be a great time. Bringing this to kids is going to inspire a new generation of football fans.”

“I’ve been watching a lot of sideline reporters and I want to make sure I am doing right,” said Lumpkin. “We are going to be up close and personal with the players and it’s going to be a really cool experience. I cannot stress how amazing this is going to be. You cannot miss it.”

Watch the Bears take on the Saints Sunday, January 10 at 4:30pm EST/PST on Nickelodeon and CBS.