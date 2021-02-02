NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hundred dogs landed at JFK Airport last Friday morning to meet their forever families.

Many were rescued from illegal traffickers in China’s dog meat trade, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Special cargo of furry survivors were loaded off planes after traveling thousands of miles. They finally were able to greet their new owners.

“I’m just, I don’t have words,” said Nicole Diodati, holding her new dog Ben. “It’s amazing.”

“Can you imagine what he’s been through?” Duddridge asked.

“I don’t think any of us can,” said Diodati.

The global animal welfare group No Dogs Left Behind worked with activists in China to rescue these hundred dogs from slaughterhouses, wet markets and illegal traffickers.

As bad as it is, video doesn’t show the worst of it. There are scenes too disturbing to show on our newscasts.

“Once we actually save the dogs, it’s an incredible process of gathering these dogs that are beaten and tortured,” said Jeffrey Beri, founder of No Dogs Left Behind. “Pulling them from these inhumane cages, many of them dying, many of them dead, many of them infected with disease.”

The dogs are taken to safe havens, given medical care and socialized to get them ready for adoption. Many of the families had been waiting months for the dogs to arrive.

“Elated. So happy. The story behind these dogs is so sad,” one woman said.

Beri said the pandemic limited efforts to save more dogs and get them back quickly.

But finally, these pups have new homes.