HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Famous Americans have got Meghan Markle’s back after her bombshell interview with Oprah revealed she struggled with suicidal thoughts and endured racist attitudes from the British monarchy and press.

The much-anticipated, two-hour interview with the former “Suits” actress and her husband, Prince Harry, aired Sunday, and revealed shocking details, including Markle’s asking for help for her mental health and being denied by the British monarchy and royal family concerns about her first child, Archie, and “how dark his skin might be.”

But Markle has female friends who understand all too well how hard it is to be an accomplished woman of color, including one of the greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams. Williams was among Markle’s famous friends who attended her 2018 wedding.

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism,” Williams wrote. “The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Actress Gabrielle Union posted a photo of her and her husband posing with Meghan Markle on Instagram with a simple and supportive message.

“I hope we all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others,” she said in the post. “We see you, we support you, we got your back.”

Amanda Gorman, who tweeted just a few days ago that she had been followed home by a security guard who called her “suspicious,” does not appear to know Markle or the royal family personally, but sympathized with her experience with the royal family.

Unclear if this will change the Royal family, but Meghan's strength will certainly redefine family everywhere. Think of the women who will be inspired to stand up for their lives, the partners who will be kinder & more courageous than the kin they were born into. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

“Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison,” Goran wrote. “This isn’t Meghan’s princess ‘happy’ ending. But sometimes change, the decisions that bring us the most hurt, aren’t about happiness, but healing.”