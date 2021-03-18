Filed Under:Around The Nation

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Daniel Dae Kim spoke to lawmakers in Washington D.C. Thursday about the rise in violence against Asian Americans, even as Hollywood reacts in horror to shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Writers, producers, directors, and actors have taken to social media to react to the mass shooting that killed half a dozen Asian women, and urge action to combat anti-Asian hate.

Actresses Lana Condor and Gemma Chan both urged their fans to pay attention to the rise in violence and to check on their friends and loved ones of Asian descent.

“Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry,” Condor tweeted.

In an Instagram post, Chan posted social media posts that delved into the fetishization and hyper sexualization of Asian women that is common in media and pop culture.

“Racism and misogyny are not mutually exclusive,” Chan wrote. “In fact, sexualized racial harassment and violence something that many of us face regularly.”

Comedian Margaret Cho posted an emotional video to Twitter, taking issue with the initial investigation’s determination that the shootings were not a hate crime.

“I’m so angry and full of grief because of what happened yesterday in Atlanta,” she said. “It’s a hate crime. I don’t even know why that’s even a question. This is terrorism and this is a hate crime. Stop killing us.”

Kim, who starred in CBS’ “Hawaii 5-0,” had joined forces with “Into the Badlands” actor Daniel Wu to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a 91-year-old man in Chinatown that was caught on video. He spoke to lawmakers Thursday about the rise in violence against Asian Americans and the shootings in Atlanta. In his statement, Kim said the situation has gotten much worse.

“Vicha Ratanapakdee murdered, Pak Ho murdered, Noel Quintana, face slashed with a blade from ear to ear, an 89-year-old woman set on fire, Tadataka Ono, a professional jazz pianist beaten so badly he can no longer play,” Kim’s statement said. “And now, seven Asian people shot dead in Georgia two days ago, six of whom were women. These are only a few of the almost 3,800 members reported incidents since last March.”