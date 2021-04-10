BOSTON (CBS) – Pfizer announced on Friday that it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of their COVID vaccine for kids that are 12 to 15 years of age.
Pfizer said 2,260 children ages 12 to 15 took part in their phase three trial. In late March, the company announced that it completed its findings on children in that age range, calling its vaccine 100 percent effective against COVID-19.
BREAKING: Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we submitted a request to US FDA to expand emergency use of our COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. pic.twitter.com/AHjc2khnUj
— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) April 9, 2021
Right now, their two-shot vaccine is approved for people 16 and older.