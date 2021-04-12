Menu
Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is forthcoming.
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Testimony continues Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
WATCH: Girl Challenges Pittsburgh Police Officer And Former Pitt Football Player To Race
A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.
Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
One sure sign that things are returning to normal is the number of people traveling. Another is the CDC easing travel guidelines.
Restaurants Reopening: Where Do They Stand, And How Do They Recover From COVID?
As vaccinations continue and the economy opens up, restaurants, which have suffered during COVID, look for the way forward.
Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?
Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.
New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'
Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.
Masters Preview: Can Jordan Spieth Complete His Comeback?
Dustin Johnson is the defending Masters champion, but he'll have to fend of a stellar field that includes the rising Jordan Spieth.
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird Ready For 2021 Challenge Cup, Season To Begin With Fans Returning: 'It's Going To Be Exciting For Our Women'
The NWSL commissioner is excited to kick off the league's ninth season with the opportunity for fans to return to stadiums following health and safety guidelines.
Matt Del Negro On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Aldis Hodge Carries Himself With Such Gravitas'
Season 2 of "City on a Hill" is back on Showtime and series regular Matt Del Negro shares what it's like to work with Kevin Bacon. Plus, he discusses his favorite memories from "The Sopranos."
2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network Friday, April 9
The NWSL is back with the 2021 Challenge Cup kicking off this Friday, April 9 and CBS Sports is home for all of the league's action.
FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM Performers
CBS an The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the '56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.'
Rocky Carroll On 'NCIS': 'Having A Prior Relationship With Mark Harmon Was A Huge Help'
Rocky Carroll has been a part of the "NCIS" family for years and previews Tuesday's new episode, which he acted in and directed.
Jim Nantz, Calling His 30th Final Four, Says Opportunity To Call Games At Hinkle Fieldhouse 'Blew Me Away'
The veteran CBS play-by-play announcer has been the voice of the tournament for three decades now and says calling games at the famed Butler arena 'was a thrill'.
Travel
8 Reasons to Visit Istanbul, Turkey
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
