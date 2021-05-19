Menu
Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
The revised Child Tax Credit, as part of the American Rescue Plan, increases the amount of money paid to parents and changes its implementation.
Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
COVID and the policies to help fight its economic implications have put the IRS far behind in its processing of tax returns.
'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
Shortages and higher prices could remain common, as companies struggle with their supply chains and try to predict post-COVID demand during a surge in spending.
Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?
Raising a child is very expensive, but the expanded Child Tax Credit is about to give parents some more money to help.
PGA Championship Preview: 'It's The Toughest Wind In Golf,' Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah Island
The PGA Championship, set for the Ocean Course At Kiawah Island, brings together the PGA Tour's top talent on a course that will challenge them.
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview: 'If You Drive The Ball Long, You're Going To Have The Advantage Around Here,' Says CBS Sports' Mark Immelman
The AT&T Byron Nelson is the last event before the PGA Championship, giving many of the PGA Tour's best one last chance to tune up for the year's the second major.
'It Is Part Murder Mystery & Part Romance': Casey Wilson & Paul Scheer Preview Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday'
Need a new TV show to watch? Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer make the pitch for why it should be Black Monday. 📺
CBS Releases 2021 Fall Lineup Highlighted By New Seasons Of 'Young Sheldon' And 'NCIS'
The new schedule includes four new dramas, two new comedies, special event programming, and 22 returning series.
'The Least Wealthy 40% Of Americans Have Zero Wealth': Author Michael Mechanic On Book 'Jackpot'
A new book from Simon & Schuster examines the lives of the extremely rich and the wealth inequality in America.
'We're Pulling Out All The Stops': Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza On CBS' 'FBI'
The stars of "FBI" preview tonight's new episode on CBS and share what it is like to work with Dick Wolf.
Alexander Garfin And Jordan Elsass Say 'The Dominos Will Start To Fall' In Return Of 'Superman And Lois'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... the return of Superman And Lois to The CW lineup tonight at 9/8c.
Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'
A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.
8 Reasons to Visit Istanbul, Turkey
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
