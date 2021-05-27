CHICAGO (CBS) — Kevin Clark, a onetime child actor who played drums in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was struck and killed in a bicycle accident in Chicago’s Logan Square early Wednesday.

Police said at 1:20 a.m., he was riding a bicycle west crossing Western Avenue near Logan Boulevard when he was hit by a silver Toyota sedan that was headed south on Western Avenue. He suffered trauma throughout his body and was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured and was reportedly issued citations.

Clark, 32, lived in the East Lakeview neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The Highwood bar and music venue Teddy O’Brians confirmed that the victim was indeed the “School of Rock” actor and said a memorial would be held for him at the bar on Wednesday night.

According to an IMDB biography, Clark – a Highland Park native – had played drums since the age of 3 and began taking private lessons in fifth grade. The bio described him as “so skilled in his performances that each one demanded a standing ovation from the audience.”

At the age of 13, Clark played rocking kid Freddy Jones in the box-office smash “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black and Joan Cusack.

The IMDB bio said Clark was also part of the concert band and jazz bands at Highland Park High School and also formed a garage band – in which he played drums and also some guitar and bass. He also composed several original pieces on guitar and on the computer, the IMDB bio said.

Black said he is “heartbroken” on Instagram after hearing the news of Clark’s death.

Fellow “School of Rock” child star Rivkah Reyes eulogized Clark on Twitter late Wednesday.