(CBSDFW)- The fast-paced and action packed world of rodeo comes to CBS this Sunday, June 6 when the network airs a full recap of last month’s World Champion Rodeo Alliance Rodeo Corpus Christi. The event, which is one of WCRA’s majors, sees a teenager attempt to move one step closer to earning a $1 million bonus.

The WCRA introduced the $1 Million Dollar Triple Crown of Rodeo in 2019 as an incentive to be paid out to any athlete or collection of rodeo athletes that win three consecutive WCRA majors in a row.

That brings us to 17-year-old tie-down roper Riley Webb from Decatur, Texas. Webb entered Corpus Christi with a TCR win already under his belt and looking to move closer to collecting the prize. Webb stole the show in last August’s Stampede at the E winning his first WRCA major putting him in position to take a second in Corpus Christi.

Breakway roping has a fascinating matchup as well with teenager Madison Outhier facings 20-time World Champion and

legend of the sport, Jackie Crawford. Outhier won the Women’s Rodeo World Championship in November taking the women’s title and a $60,000 pay day while Crawford won the all-around title at the WRWC while also being seven months pregnant.

Aside from the roping events, rodeo fans will see barrel racer and professional ballet dancer Maggie Paloncic take on two-time WCRA barrel racing champion Michelle Darling in the Triple Crown Round.

And finally, bull riding fans get to see two of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour go at it with fourth-ranked Joao Ricardo Vieira taking on ninth-ranked Derek Kolbaba in the Triple Crown Round.

All the rodeo action can be seen on CBS Television Network starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time this Sunday, June 6.