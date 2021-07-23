Legendary author Stephen King is set to host a reading from his highly anticipated new novel, Billy Summers, on July 27, 2021, at 7 p.m on YouTube. This worldwide event, with King narrating a never-before-released selection, will offer fans a sneak peek at the book before it’s published on August 3 by Scribner Books (a Simon & Schuster/ViacomCBS company).

Already being heralded as one of King’s most complex and fascinating characters, Billy Summers is an assassin with a strict moral code: He only takes an assignment after assuring himself that the target is a bad guy. Now ready for retirement, the Iraq war veteran and expert sniper decides he’s going to leave the business after one last job. That is easier said than done, however, and unexpected complications lead Billy to facing ghosts from his past.

Billy Summers is described by the publisher as “part road trip novel, part war story, part love letter to small town America and the people who live here.”

Stephen King is the author of more than sixty books, all of them worldwide bestsellers. His recent work includes If It Bleeds, The Institute, Elevation, The Outsider, Sleeping Beauties (co-written with his son Owen King), and the Bill Hodges trilogy: End of Watch, Finders Keepers, and Mr. Mercedes (an Edgar Award winner for Best Novel). His novel 11/22/63 was named a top ten book of 2011 by The New York Times Book Review and won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Mystery/Thriller. His epic works The Dark Tower, It, Pet Sematary, and Doctor Sleep are the basis for major motion pictures, with It now the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Tune into this exclusive Billy Summers event on July 27th, 7 p.m., at the Simon & Schuster YouTube channel.