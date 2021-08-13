Menu
Child Tax Credit: Why Are Some Parents Having Problems?
This is how the updated Child Tax Credit works, along with a few reasons why payments could be delayed, inaccurate, or come in a different form.
Child Tax Credit: August Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
The IRS sent out the second round of Child Tax Credit payments Friday morning, and deposits are already showing up in parents' bank accounts.
Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
The advance Child Tax Credit pays parents up to $300 per month per child to help with the cost of raising them.
Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?
The next advance Child Tax Credit payment will be sent out this week, and should arrive a couple days earlier than it did last month.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
The economy is improving, but millions of Americans haven't experienced the recovery and could still benefit from a fourth stimulus check.
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'
CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.
Fantasy Football 2021 Breakouts: Can Jalen Hurts Put Together A Top 10 Fantasy QB Season?
The Eagles QB flashed big fantasy upside in his short stint as starter late last season. Now expected to start from Week 1, can he put together a breakout season? Which other players could become new fantasy stars?
'Ms. Pat Is A Character On So Many Levels': Theodore Barnes On BET+'s 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Ms. Pat is a comedian with an amazing story. Theodore Barnes shares what it was like to work with the great comedian on her new BET+ series.
Nate Burleson To Join CBS This Morning As Co-Host In Addition To NFL Today Duties
The NFL Today analyst is adding a new co-hosting duty to his plate, joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the desk.
Brec Bassinger On Becoming A Super Hero And Season 2 Of 'DC's Stargirl': 'Truly Honored'
'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger discusses her excitement for season 2 coming to The CW.
UEFA Super Cup 2021: How To Watch Chelsea Vs. Villareal
The two champions of Europe in the Champions and Europa League meet this week and CBS Sports has you covered.
Travel
8 Reasons to Visit Istanbul, Turkey
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
