(CBS Local)- It’s that time of the year again. The rosters have been trimmed, drafts have been had and strategies made as the first kick off of the 2021 NFL season happens tonight at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with the Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The start of any new season brings fresh hope for teams and fans but also for fantasy owners. Win your league last season? Now’s the time to repeat. Finish in the cellar? Well, it’s a whole new ballgame and you can get off to a 1-0 start. Whatever your goals, the Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you make those crucial roster decisions before the games kick off this weekend.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the games and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below and to hear the reasons why check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section where the guys will have posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts



QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 20.8



RB: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions (Start of the Week)- Proj. Points: 10.4 (12.2 PPR)



RB: Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 10.4 (13.4 PPR)



RB: James White, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 5.6 (10.1 PPR)



WR: Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.8 PPR)



WR: Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 8.8 (14.0 PPR)



Dave’s Starts

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 22.4

RB: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 8.2 (11.8 PPR)



WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.6 (12.6 PPR)



WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.8 PPR)



WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.0 (13.1 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

RB: D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 8.4 (12.7 PPR)

RB: Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 9.8 (14.9 PPR)

WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 10.8 (15.5 PPR)

WR: Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.6 PPR)

TE: Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 4.8 (8.0 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 20.8

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.0 (10.2 PPR)

RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 9.6 (13.6 PPR)

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.1 PPR)

TE: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 6.8 (10.8 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 7.8 (11.3 PPR)

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 8.0 (10.5 PPR)

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.6 (14.1 PPR)

WR: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.8 (12.1 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 7.8 (11.8 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 23.4

RB: Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 9.2 (10.5 PPR)

WR: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.6 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 8.4 (13.6 PPR)

TE: Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 4.8 (8.8 PPR)