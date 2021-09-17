Wherever your outdoor adventures take you this fall or winter, from skiing to hiking, you’ll want to wear a base layer to wear beneath your snow pants and heavy coats. Base layer clothing fits snugly to allow for easy layering. Base layers include long-sleeve tops, leggings and more. They are usually sweat-wicking, keeping you dry and warm during physical activity.

The brand 32 Degrees is popular for its uber-affordable base layers, but there are other warm and cost-effective options available too from Asos, Gymshark and more. Here are some well-reviewed options worth considering.

32 Degrees midweight waffle base layer crew top

This quick-dry, anti-odor base layer crew top from 32 Degrees, now 64% off, has a midweight waffle knit and moderate stretch. Find it in green, black, gray and blue.

32 Degrees midweight waffle base layer crew top, $10 (reduced from $28)

Asos 4505 seamless base layer leggings

You’re getting a deal on these blue leggings from Asos with a seamless design. They have a high-rise fit and sweat-wicking technology.

Asos 4505 seamless base layer leggings, $12 (reduced from $29)

32 Degrees lightweight base layer mock top

Keep your chest and neck covered with this top from 32 Degrees available in black, white and gray. It’s moisture-wicking, anti-static, anti-odor and has a four-way stretch.

32 Degrees lightweight base layer mock top, $9 (reduced from $24)

Gymshark Element base layer leggings

These sweat-wicking leggings from Gymshark have mesh paneling for ventilation and come in black, gray or white.

Gymshark Element base layer leggings, $30

32 Degrees lightweight base layer legging

These lightweight leggings from 32 Degrees are moisture-wicking, anti-static and anti-odor. They have a four-way stretch and come in gray, black and navy. These leggings are also being offered at a reduced price.

32 Degrees lightweight base layer legging, $9

L.L.Bean fleece base layer long-sleeve crew

If you’re seeking a warmer base layer, try this fleece L.L.Bean crew that’s still breathable and moisture-wicking. This long-sleeve shirt has an anti-pill finish and anti-microbial treatment. And, in an eco-friendly twist, 18 plastic bottles have been recycled to make the fabric for it. It comes in black, blue and burgundy colors.

L.L.Bean fleece base layer long-sleeve crew, $40

32 Degrees heavyweight fleece base layer legging

These base layer leggings from 32 Degrees come in a heavyweight fleece for extra warmth. They’re anti-static, quick-dry and have a four-way stretch. Plus, they’re on deep discount.

32 Degrees heavyweight fleece base layer legging, $12 (reduced from $30)

Related content from CBS Essentials