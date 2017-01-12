St. Charles County Physician Charged with Sex Crimes
O’Fallon police tell KMOX 39-year-old Howard Setzer was jailed on $10,000 bond.
STL Bans Smokeless Tobacco at Busch, Other Venues
Busch Stadium becomes the 14th MLB venue where smokeless tobacco is banned.
Baby Colobus Monkey ‘Willow’ Born at St. Louis Zoo
The name was chosen by zoo staff -- it means graceful.
Board of Aldermen Passes Soccer Stadium Funding Bill
Mayor Slay signs bill into law; backers will ask judge to put it on April ballot.
Ferguson to Pay $3M for Unarmed Man’s Stun Gun Death
Unclear why city agreed to drop appeal, settled for same amount as what jurors awarded Moore’s...