Ferguson to Pay $3M for Naked, Unarmed Man's Stun Gun DeathIt's unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded Moore's family.
St. Charles County Physician Charged with Sex CrimesDr. Howard Setzer arrested by O'Fallon, Mo., police.
White Hall Fire Still SmoldersWater tower nearly drained during Tuesday's fire.
St. Louis Bans Smokeless Tobacco at Busch, Other VenuesThe St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to prohibit the use of smokeless tobacco products like chewing tobacco, dip and snuff at all sports venues, including Cardinals games at Busch Stadium.
Board of Aldermen Passes Soccer Stadium Funding BillThe St. Louis soccer stadium funding bill finally passed after weeks and weeks of debate, the vote 17-9-1.
VIDEO: Baby Colobus Monkey 'Willow' Born at St. Louis ZooA female black and white colobus monkey named Willow was born at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Primate House on Jan. 10.

KMOX's Big Game Picks, Predictions and Pre-Game PlaylistThe voices of KMOX wanted to share some of their Super Bowl predictions, picks and playlists.
Shelby Miller Loses Arbitration CaseFormer Cardinals prospect was seeking more pay from Arizona Diamondbacks
Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
Budweiser Super Bowl Ad in Danger of Major MisinterpretationA politically controversial ad of Super Bowl 51 actually wasn't meant to be political at all.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In St. LouisSt. Louisans are increasingly health conscience, but they don’t want to give up the enjoyment of eating out. With the latest information we have about healthy eating, we know that carbs no longer have a place in our daily nutrition. So, what’s a person to do? Well, never fear. You can enjoy eating out and still stick to a low carb healthy diet at one of many of our local eateries.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To St. Louis In Spring 2017Get ready for some entertainment that will leave you laughing it up at these best comedy shows coming to St. Louis in Spring 2017.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

KMOX Profiles: Dan McLaughlinCardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin is profiled by Mark Reardon.
KMOX Profiles: Mike DelGuidiceMike DelGuidice, guitarist in Billy Joel’s band and pianist and vocalist for Big Shot, is profiled by Mark Reardon.
Aisha & Debbie Dish: Trump Travel Ban & What Annoys You About Your SpouseThis week Aisha and Debbie discuss how President Trump's travel ban affects families in St. Louis; how Super Bowl viewing has changed; and what annoys you most about your spouse?
KMOX Profiles: Ron HimesRon Himes, Founder and Producing Director of the Saint Louis Black Repertory Company, profiled by Carol Daniel.
KMOX Profiles: Kevin NashanKevin Nashan, Chef and Owner of Sidney Street Cafe, profiled by Mark Reardon.

High Schools Could Soon Require Student CPR CertificationEvery high school student in South Dakota could soon be required to become certified in CPR.
Missouri, Illinois Return to Low End of Overall State Health ReportIt's the second year in a row that the two states are in the bottom third of the Gallup Healthways State of American Well-Being report.
WATCH: NCADA Turns Up Heat in Latest Super Bowl AdsExpect a gut-wrenching pause in your Super Bowl party when new ads from the St. Louis-based National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse air this Sunday.
Missouri Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Frozen Embryos CaseJasha McQueen says the ruling means Missouri is "no longer a Pro-Life state."
Public Reaching Out To Police Supt. In Need Of KidneySome in Chicago have called 911 asking how they can be tested for possible match

Billy Joel to Perform at Busch Stadium Sept. 21Cardinals season ticket holders can purchase tickets through a special pre-sale opportunity Wednesday, Feb. 8 at noon.
CBS Adds "Doubt" To Mid-Season ScheduleCBS adds "Doubt" and its diverse cast to their midseason schedule!
Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat Bot, The New Flying Batlike DroneMechanical masterminds have spawned the Bat Bot, a soaring, sweeping and diving robot that may eventually fly circles around other drones.
News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at BuschThe last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.

