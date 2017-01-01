Chiefs Studs And Duds: Reid Pulling All The Right Strings In Kansas CityThe Kansas City Chiefs earned a divisional-round bye in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2003, but the playoff bye week has not been kind to the Chiefs, historically. In fact, all three prior times the Kansas City franchise had the first postseason week off, the team lost at home in its first playoff game (1995, 1997, 2003). Will it be different for this 2016 edition of the Chiefs? Only time will tell, and so much depends on how the wild-card round playoff games turn out. But Kansas City should be confident considering Head Coach Andy Reid's track record in such situations, in addition to the rising personnel on the roster that Reid put together.