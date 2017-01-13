Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Latest St. Louis News

11-Year-Old Among Two Killed In Overnight AccidentsBoth victims thrown from vehicles.
Ice Storm Fizzles, But Still Causes ProblemsNot worst in decade, but enough to cause traffic crashes and power outages.
End of Ringling Brothers Met With Mixed ReactionSome lament, some celebrate the end of The Greatest Show on Earth.
Countdown to Trump: Women Express Concerns about Trump's PromisesAs our “Countdown to Trump” coverage continues, today we’re taking a look at how women will be affect by a Donald Trump presidency.
Ice Storm 2017 Has Sunday EffectsSome flights and church services cancelled
Pesky Ice Storm Possibility To Linger Into SundaySt. Louisans woke up Saturday to find rain, but temperatures didn't get as cold as anticipated

Latest St. Louis Sports

Blues Go 2 For 3 In CaliforniaSunday night's contest in Anaheim went St. Louis' way, 2-1 (OT)
Steelers Put An End To Chiefs SeasonLe'Veon Bell's ground game & Chris Boswell's field goals accounted for 18-16 playoff upset in KC
VIDEO: Best of 2017 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, SundayKMOX was busy talking with players, coaches and front office personnel all day, and here are some of the best quotes from Sunday.
Blues Blank Sharks, 4-0Carter Hutton posts 5th career shutout
Maryland Beats Illinois, Gets Share Of Big Ten LeadTerrapins improve to 16-2, while Illini drop to 12-6
Arkansas Drubs Missouri, 92-73Mike Anderson's squad shoots 55% from the floor in victory

Eat.See.Play

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In St. Louis For Valentine's Day 2017Set off for the most romantic dinner for two at these best restaurants in St. Louis for Valentine's Day 2017.
Best Consignment Shops In St. Louis To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesThinking of cleaning out the closet, or getting rid of that old table and sofa? Is lightening your load a dreadful thought because you don’t know where to go with the extra stuff in your life? St. Louis has a number of great re-sell-it shops that will gladly take your treasures and make good use of them. And while your there donating, take a spin around their inventory and maybe pick up something new for yourself. Resale is the new, new.
Best Signature Cocktails In St. LouisDiscover signature cocktails by the most creative and noteworthy mixologists in the area by sipping on the best signature cocktails in St. Louis.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

Heard On

TIAM Sunday January 15thSt. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, Oscar Picks and birthdays.
TIAM Saturday January 14thWalking on ice. "Silence". Birthdays.
KMOX Profiles: Marie-Hélène BernardMarie-Hélène Bernard, President & CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, profiled by Charlie Brennan
Countdown to Trump: Repealing the Affordable Care ActWill repealing the Affordable Care Act be a reality or nightmare?
A Few Tips for Walking in Icy Conditions, Winter WeatherIf you find yourself slipping, here are a few things to try and keep in mind!
KMOX Profiles: Bill ReiningerBill Reininger is the Executive Director of Tower Grove Park--St. Louis' second largest park and one of only 7 urban parks designated a National Historic Landmark. He is interviewed by Debbie Monterrey.

Latest Health News

Legislation Would Require Illinois Schools to Test for LeadThe new bill applies to schools built before 2000 with Pre-K through 5th grade classes, requiring them to test for lead in kitchen sinks and drinking fountains.
St. Charles High School Cancels Classes Due to Stomach VirusDistrict officials became aware of the illness Saturday when 10 of the 14 varsity boys basketball players at the high school became sick overnight.
Flu Cases in St. Louis Continue to RiseThere were more than 2,000 cases in all of Missouri.
Mizzou Vets Find Harmful Chemicals in Canned Pet FoodThe recommendation, limit your pets consumption of canned products.

Entertainment News

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Open 'Rock & Brews' in ChesterfieldKISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are co-owners of the restaurant chain, and are in town for the official opening of its newest location.
Local Band Will Open for Bon Jovi Concert at ScottradeBon Jovi's 2017 tour comes to St. Louis in February -- they're asking for local bands to submit a video of their work for a chance to be an opening act!
Harry Hamm: Rep Announces Best Selling Shows In Its HistoryNumber 1 of all-time is from the current season.
Green Day Headed to St. Louis in AugustTickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.
Foreigner, Cheap Trick to Make St. Louis StopThe band behind these classic and iconic songs: “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero;" is turning 40 this year, and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration.
41-Year Tradition of Water Skiing by the Arch on New Year's Day ContinuesFormer U.S. Water Ski Champion Kevin Day is inviting you to join him for a day of water skiing on the riverfront.

