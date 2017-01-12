Latest St. Louis News

News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at BuschThe last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.
Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From SnapchatFacebook has adopted a Snapchat innovated feature.
Emotional Armstrong, Yeo Begin New Blues EraThe Blues GM Armstrong and new head coach Mike Yeo shared a press conference before Blues practice Wednesday.
America's Bacon Supply Is Seriously Depleted; Prices SurgeAmerica's demand for bacon continues to be superior to the supply, causing prices to rise.
Highway Patrol: Total Missouri Speeding Tickets Reaches 6-Year HighThere was 24.5 percent increase in Missouri drivers who have been cited for driving 20mph or more, over the speed limit, last year, says the Missouri Highway Patrol.
WashU Study Hopes to Unravel Genetics of AutismThe goal is to assess the risk of developing autism in second generation families.

Latest St. Louis Sports

News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at BuschThe last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.
Emotional Armstrong, Yeo Begin New Blues EraThe Blues GM Armstrong and new head coach Mike Yeo shared a press conference before Blues practice Wednesday.
Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Blues Relieve Coach Hitchcock of His Duties, Mike Yeo Takes ChargeThe Blues are currently fourth in the Central Division, with a 24-21-5 record.
Wisconsin Sails Past Illinois, 57-43Badgers have 11 game winning streak over Fighting Illini
Blues Stumble Out Of Gate After All-Star BreakWinnipeg gets 5-3 victory at Scottrade Center

Eat.See.Play

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In St. LouisSt. Louisans are increasingly health conscience, but they don’t want to give up the enjoyment of eating out. With the latest information we have about healthy eating, we know that carbs no longer have a place in our daily nutrition. So, what’s a person to do? Well, never fear. You can enjoy eating out and still stick to a low carb healthy diet at one of many of our local eateries.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To St. Louis In Spring 2017Get ready for some entertainment that will leave you laughing it up at these best comedy shows coming to St. Louis in Spring 2017.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

Heard On

WashU Study Hopes to Unravel Genetics of AutismThe goal is to assess the risk of developing autism in second generation families.
KMOX's Charlie Brennan Starts GoFundMe for St. Louis SyriansProceeds will be divided equally among St. Louis' Syrian refugee community and paid directly to the USCRI by the Timothy Lutheran Church Caring Ministries.
KMOX Profiles: 'Claire the Clown' Wedemeyer Laughter is the best medicine. Claire (Claire the Clown) Wedemeyer of Circus Flora’s Clowns on Call program and Angie Smart, 1st violinist for the St. Louis Symphony (and SymphonyCares), spread joy and laughs at area children’s hospitals.
VIDEO: KMOX Talks to Elizabeth Snyder in In-Depth InterviewTopics include how she and Blake met and what their relationship was like, how she is handling being a new single mother, and how she is turning a tragedy into awareness.
TIAM Sunday January 29thDetecting fake news, "Split" and birthdays.
TIAM Saturday January 28thCardinals group tickets, soccer stadium, the Oscars, "The Founder" and birthdays.

Latest Health News

Public Reaching Out To Police Supt. In Need Of KidneySome in Chicago have called 911 asking how they can be tested for possible match
Protesters May Face 'Buffer Zone' Outside of Planned ParenthoodA St. Louis Alderwoman wants to create a 15-foot buffer zone on the public sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood, to keep protesters farther away from women going into the clinic.
Missouri's Second-Largest County Joins Fight Against Opioid AbuseJackson County, Mo., has joined St. Louis County in the effort to prevent prescription opioid abuse.
Parkway 3rd-Grader, Cancer Survivor Named Ace Hardware All-StarRoxie Schopp was given a 35 percent chance of survival when she was 3 years old -- now she has no evidence of the disease and is being nationally recognized for her fight.
Cloudy Water Alert Issued for St. Louis, St. Charles CountiesMissouri American Water has issued a cloudy water alert for St. Louis and St. Charles counties, but says there is no health concern.
Kids' Menu Just as Unhealthy as 5 Years Ago, Study FindsDespite an apparent countrywide motion towards healthier living, kids' menus are still lagging in the past.

Entertainment News

News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at BuschThe last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.
Harry Hamm: Marcus Theaters - Movies and A Lot MoreGoing out to the movies is evolving to meet new consumer expectations.
Oprah Winfrey Set To Join 60 MinutesIt was announced today that Oprah Winfrey will be joining CBS' number one news broadcast, "60 Minutes."
Mary Tyler Moore Special To Be Hosted By Gayle KingEntertainment icon, Mary Tyler Moore, will be remembered this Thursday night as CBS airs, "Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around," a one-hour special on her extraordinary life and career.
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore is Dead at Age 80Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on ``The Dick Van Dyke Show.'' In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in ``The Mary Tyler Moore Show.''
2017 Oscar Nominations; 'La La Land' Record-Tying 14 NodsThe nominations for the 2017 Oscars are announced live at 7:18 a.m.

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia