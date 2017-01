41-Year Tradition of Water Skiing by the Arch on New Year's Day ContinuesFormer U.S. Water Ski Champion Kevin Day is inviting you to join him for a day of water skiing on the riverfront.

40 Celebrities We Said 'Goodbye' To In 2016There are 40 celebrities on this list, beginning with the loss of musician David Bowie in January, and ending with the death of Debbie Reynolds - the day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

GoFundMe to 'Protect' Betty White Raises $6,000 in a DayA South Carolina man thought a bit of satire might be just what people needed after a rough end to 2016, with the sudden deaths of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, and as of Wednesday, Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds.

Muny CEO: Debbie Reynolds Legendary Performer on Muny StageReynolds, 84, died Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died following a heart attack.

Winter Classic Rivalry Rally Combines Hockey and Live MusicAmong the performers will be the Thomas Nicholas Band. You may remember Thomas Nicholas from the 1999 comedy "American Pie."

NHL Announces Game-Day Plans for Winter Classic, Alumni GameBefore fans file into Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, Grammy Award-winning artist and St. Louis native Nelly will headline The PreGame presented by Enterprise, the official tailgate party of the NHL Winter Classic, in Ballpark Village.