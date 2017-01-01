Watch: Eric Greitens Inauguration Ceremony | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Latest St. Louis News

Police Seek Man Wanted For Kirkwood ShootingMarcus Tatum is charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful weapon possession.
Hazelwood Man Charged in Dogtown MurderAllegedly stabbed man and woman, killing man.
'Green Day' Headed to St. Louis in AugustTickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 13th.
'Foreigner,' 'Cheap Trick' To Make a Stop in St. Louis on TourThe band behind these classic and iconic songs: “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero;" is turning 40 this year and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration.
Anti Right-to-Work Leaders Prepare For Greiten's Promised ChangeThe Gov.-elect is vowing to sign a right-to-work bill into law, barring mandatory union fees.
Uncle Playing With Gun Accidentally Shoots 13-year-oldPolice say a 20-year-old man was playing with a gun when it went off, striking the child who is expected to survive.

Latest St. Louis Sports

Adam Wainwright Caught Singing Taylor Swift -- in the ShowerCardinals pitcher caught singing Taylor Swift song in the shower ahead of charity fundraiser.
Billikens Lose At Home To DavidsonTravis Ford's squad made late run, but dropped fourth straight, 77-66
Indiana Runs Illinois Out Of Assembly HallHoosiers win 96-80 on home court, snap 3-game losing streak
Blues Trip Up Stars, 4-3Carter Hutton makes key saves down the stretch to preserve victory
Missouri Loses Cool Against GeorgiaHalftime skirmish getting as many headlines as sluggish play in 71-66 Bulldogs home win
Chiefs Studs And Duds: Reid Pulling All The Right Strings In Kansas CityThe Kansas City Chiefs earned a divisional-round bye in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2003, but the playoff bye week has not been kind to the Chiefs, historically. In fact, all three prior times the Kansas City franchise had the first postseason week off, the team lost at home in its first playoff game (1995, 1997, 2003). Will it be different for this 2016 edition of the Chiefs? Only time will tell, and so much depends on how the wild-card round playoff games turn out. But Kansas City should be confident considering Head Coach Andy Reid's track record in such situations, in addition to the rising personnel on the roster that Reid put together.

Eat.See.Play

Best Consignment Shops In St. Louis To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesThinking of cleaning out the closet, or getting rid of that old table and sofa? Is lightening your load a dreadful thought because you don’t know where to go with the extra stuff in your life? St. Louis has a number of great re-sell-it shops that will gladly take your treasures and make good use of them. And while your there donating, take a spin around their inventory and maybe pick up something new for yourself. Resale is the new, new.
Best Signature Cocktails In St. LouisDiscover signature cocktails by the most creative and noteworthy mixologists in the area by sipping on the best signature cocktails in St. Louis.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life
9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year
Best Bars In St. Louis To Ring In 2017The new year always brings renewed hope for friendship and prosperity and what better way to start it off than to dance, drink and celebrate the night away at one of many great watering holes in St. Louis. Casual or fancy. There is a New Year’s Eve celebration surely to make new memories for you as you look ahead to a wonderful 2017.
Best Books For Kids This Holiday Season

Heard On

TIAM Sunday January 8thA kind repo man, "Hidden Figures" and celebrity birthdays.
TIAM Saturday January 7thBig Brothers Big Sisters, The Harlem Globetrotters, "All My Sons" and birthdays.
LISTEN: "Hidden Figures" Director Ted MelfiTed Melfi is the writer and director of the new movie "Hidden Figures."
KMOX Profiles: Suzanne MageeSuzanne Magee is a trailblazer in cyber-security, founding TechGuard Security in 2000 and is CEO of Bandura Systems in the Cortex District. Her companies work with the intelligence community, Department of Defense and numerous private companies.
KMOX Profiles: J.C. CorcoranJ.C. Corcoran, long-time radio and television personality, profiled by Mark Reardon.
KMOX Profiles: Bishop G. Vincent DudleyBishop G. Vincent Dudley, Pastor of New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, profiled by Carol Daniel

Latest Health News

Mizzou Vets Find Harmful Chemicals in Canned Pet FoodThe recommendation, limit your pets consumption of canned products.
KMOX's Most-Read Stories of 2016What were KMOX listeners and users most interested in reading this year? Politics and the election, the 2016 Summer Olympics, and a suspicious light seen flashing above the Arch.
Skin Cancer Drop in Northeast Bucks Rising Rates ElsewhereA decline in melanoma cases and deaths in Northeast states bucks a national trend for the deadliest skin cancer and may reflect benefits of strong prevention programs, a study suggests.
Neighborhood Activist Claims Conflict of Interest in EPA TestingThe EPA says it's testing a select number of homes for alpha, beta and gamma radiation.
Tips: Protecting Yourself Against Germs While Traveling Over the HolidaysKMOX Health Editor Fred Bodimer has some tips on the best ways to avoid bringing germs along with the presents this holiday season.
The Best and Worst Foods to Eat at Christmas PartiesThere you are -- standing at the start of the big buffet line at the holiday party. What foods should you choose and which should you avoid?

Entertainment News

41-Year Tradition of Water Skiing by the Arch on New Year's Day ContinuesFormer U.S. Water Ski Champion Kevin Day is inviting you to join him for a day of water skiing on the riverfront.
40 Celebrities We Said 'Goodbye' To In 2016There are 40 celebrities on this list, beginning with the loss of musician David Bowie in January, and ending with the death of Debbie Reynolds - the day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.
GoFundMe to 'Protect' Betty White Raises $6,000 in a DayA South Carolina man thought a bit of satire might be just what people needed after a rough end to 2016, with the sudden deaths of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, and as of Wednesday, Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds.
Muny CEO: Debbie Reynolds Legendary Performer on Muny StageReynolds, 84, died Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died following a heart attack.
Winter Classic Rivalry Rally Combines Hockey and Live MusicAmong the performers will be the Thomas Nicholas Band. You may remember Thomas Nicholas from the 1999 comedy "American Pie."
NHL Announces Game-Day Plans for Winter Classic, Alumni GameBefore fans file into Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, Grammy Award-winning artist and St. Louis native Nelly will headline The PreGame presented by Enterprise, the official tailgate party of the NHL Winter Classic, in Ballpark Village.

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia