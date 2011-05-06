PGA Confirms Bellerive Dates in 2013 & 2018

May 6, 2011 6:21 PM
Filed Under: 2018 PGA Tournament, Bellerive Country Club, Charlie Dooley, Governor Jay Nixon, Ozzie Smith, PGA
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon hoists the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy after it was announced that the Senior PGA Championship will make a stop at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri in 2013. In addition the PGA Championship will also play at Bellerive. With Nixon is National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith (R) and St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley. UPI/Bill Greenblatt
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon hoists the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy after it was announced that the Senior PGA Championship will make a stop at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri in 2013. In addition the PGA Championship will also play at Bellerive. With Nixon is National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith (R) and St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley. (UPI/Bill Greenblatt)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The PGA has selected Bellerive Country Club of St. Louis to host the 2013 Senior PGA Championship and the 2018 PGA Championship.

The official announcement was made Friday. Bellerive will become the third venue to host all four of the country’s rotating major championships, including the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open.

Bellerive currently has a par-71, 7,547-yard layout. It hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, won by Gary Player. Nick Price captured his first major by winning the PGA Championship at Bellerive in 1992.

Copyright Associated Press

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen