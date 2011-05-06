PGA Confirms Bellerive Dates in 2013 & 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The PGA has selected Bellerive Country Club of St. Louis to host the 2013 Senior PGA Championship and the 2018 PGA Championship.
The official announcement was made Friday. Bellerive will become the third venue to host all four of the country’s rotating major championships, including the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open.
Bellerive currently has a par-71, 7,547-yard layout. It hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, won by Gary Player. Nick Price captured his first major by winning the PGA Championship at Bellerive in 1992.
