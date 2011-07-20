Boy Scout Leader Jailed for Bullet in Fanny Pack

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is home after spending four days in a jail in the Bahamas because airport security found a bullet in his fanny pack.
Forty-eight-year-old Darrell Lapp returned Tuesday to Liberty after a scuba diving trip with a Boy Scout troop.
His ordeal began last Friday when airport security in Freeport, Bahamas found a .32-caliber bullet inside his fanny pack. He was charged with possessing ammunition and sent to a jail in Nassau. Lapp says he thinks he left the bullet in his pack after a hunting trip.
His wife found a lawyer, who was able to get the criminal charge dismissed. Lapp was released from jail Monday night.
It’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport and in Nassau.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press.
One Comment
Without a gun, a bullet is only as harmful as a small stone.
Also, another shining example of a great job by the TSA! Aren’t they there to take that stuff from you because you’re going to do something harmful with it? Yeah…
One person could have ammunition while co-conspirators could have parts to a makeshift weapon. Put them all together and you have a hijacking.
I think that you’ve been watching too much TV.
By Co conspirators do you mean Muslims?
The point is that TSA missed it in the USA.
Please…. A more likely answer is that TSA was spending too much time searching the diaper of that 85 year old woman who was terminally ill with cancer. Don’t make excuses for the idiots in charge of the asylum that IS our country.
Okay McGuiver!!
It’s really not that hard to make a “zip gun” and to disguise the components as ordinary items.
“Without a gun, a bullet is only as harmful as a small stone.”
Apparently youve never TESTED that theory, have you?
ever put a 223 in a fire?
You have NO idea what youre talking about
Did this guy also have the makings of a campfire in his fanny pack??
Yes! Exactly! Boy Scouts know how to start fires! His plan was to rub two inflight magazines together, cause a spark, build the fire up, use the pull-down oxygen mask to dissipate the smoke and then toss the round into it, carefully aim it at a window and wait for the round to “cook off” which would knock out a window and suck all of the passengers out! Deadly Boys Scouts…
Exactly what I was thinking
A cartridge will explode harmlessly in a fire. There is no chamber or barrel to contain and direct the energy. Since the bullet is heavy and the case is light the case will just pop off when it explodes.
A bullet needs the compression of a gun barrel to do harm. Put a bullet in a fire and it will explode like a firecracker, but the bullet itself will only move a few inches.
I don’t think that you’ll be able to build a fire on the plane or in the terminal.
Yes. Put a .223 in a fire and the brass splits open. It does NOT fire a bullet, as you are implying. Now who has no idea what they are talking about?
Sorry davec but it is you who does not know what you are talking about.
A cartridge cooking-off in a campfire is no more dangerous than a large firecracker. Despite what you see in the movies, ammo cooking-off isn’t terribly dangerous. It’s impossible for a bullet to reach lethal velocity when the expanding gases aren’t contained inside the barrel of a gun. When ammo just goes off a lot of that energy goes everywhere, and only a little bit goes to push the bullet forward. The brass casing of the cartridge will fly farther than the bullet.
The NRA has conducted plenty of published tests to prove this. Do your homework.
It can happen; I was witness to such an event at a gun range my father and I took care of. Some unspent .223 cartridges made it into a burn barrel during a trash cleanup day and cooked off. The manager of the range was standing right next to it when one went off and it pierced his abdomen and spent 2 days in hospital after minor surgery.
I have burnt bullets. They do not discharge, they explode like a firecracker.
A bullet requires a chambered barrel to discharge the round directionally,
Imagine if he had a bic lighter, the mayhem he could be capable of…
.32 couldn’t kill a dog.
Ever put a soaking wet rock in a fire? The water inside turns to steam and cant escape, and then the rock explodes with a lot more shrapnel than a single bullet, and as someone else said the bullet should very well split open instead of explode or take flight (since you need a barrel & chamber to focus the energy of the gun powder in a single direction).
I have, They just pop. There is no compression for it to become a lethal projectile.
What kind of idiot are you? Why would you but a “223” in a fire?!?!
ya it pops a lil louder than a fire cracker, anti gun trash.
A bullet needs a barrel for it to fire at a harmful velocity.
davec engaged his mouth before his brain, A bullet
in a fire will cook off due to the primer heating up;
the bullet casing will fly a few feet while the bullet
stays where it was. Shoot! we did this in grade school
and no one ever got hurt
OK, so a bullet in a fire won’t fire the projectile, but when I was in the boy scouts they taught us how to make zip guns and . . . Oh wait, that was when I was in the Crips, not the boy scouts. Sorry!
Bullets go pop in a fire you doof, Without being contained in a chamber they cannot achieve much velocity to go anywhere. Too many TV shows for you
A .223 in a fire wil explode rather harmlessly. No energy will be directed down a barrel.
Nor do you.
why do people say such stupid things?
The only thing stupider than your throwing a bullet in the big campfire that’s burning on the plane comment, is the fact that this innocent man spent 4 days in jail.
Dave, you sound as miss-informed as an Obama support.
Any chance you are one?
You have no idea what you’re talking about, you should stay out of a man’s conversation. Lawrence statment is correct.
Uh, davec,…I’m pretty sure that a fire hot enough to explode a bullet would probably get noticed pretty quickly on a plane…
i have fired off many bullets without being in a gun and they wont even pierce the skin only 4-5 feet away from it…without back-presure from the bullet being forced down a barrel all it does is make noise…dummy
Depends on the type of bullet and the charge of powder, a .50 Caliber round for am M2 MG detonated inside an ammocan shreded the can, a round of hte same type generateed enough power to stick the projectile 8 inches deep in a dugffle bag of clothing, when it cooked off after being prematurely ejected from the hot breech of a MG. They can an do create damage.
I have… they pop like firecrackers. Can’t hurt anyone much as the pressure isn’t contained to direct the blast in one direction. They go off with the force equal to a black cat firecracker.
YOU, “MUST” APPLY FOR A POSITION WITH THE T.S.A DEPARTMENT, YOU’RE A “SHOE IN”… LOL
The TSA is too busy copping a feel to notice a bullet.
1. Government is out of control.
2. Government = Politician
3. Politician = Liar
4. GOOGLE EXCLUDED INCOME
Why does everyone have such a big problem with obeying the written tax law?
Shrink the government the natural way. Follow the law.
I’m guessing it wasn’t TSA, since the Bahamas are not in the US.
I used to LOVE to travel, flying was such an exciting experience. NOW I HATE TO FLY! Not because of the jets themselves, not because of the flight itself, or terrorists, but because of TSA groping, naked scans, fondling, taking our stuff, treating us like criminals. I feel like a criminal off to prison, I no longer feel like a passenger on a fun vacation. I just drive now, or stay home. If TSA ever stops this stupidity, if I am not too old by then, I will be HAPPY to travel again. They keep taking our stuff, when we landed in Houston from LAX last time, I had so many things missing from my suitcases. But if you turn it in to the government, you never get an answer. They just keep mailing you forms to fill out over and over, same forms. This time they took my brand new $$$$$ perfume I had bought in Chicago in march.
You say, “Not because of the terrorists.” The TSA ARE the terrorists.
Coward, fly and face it. Take the battle where it is at. If you avoid airport security eventually you will find it at subways, train stations, road side checkpoints, public schools and sporting events.
I agree with everything you said. When I stated flying (back in the ’70s), it was an adventure you looked forward to. I no longer fly, primarily because of the Gestapo….ah, I mean TSA, but also because of the way airlines treat their customers. We are now cattle with a ticket. I simply plan ahead and drive.
We should sue the Federal Governemnt’s TSA in Federal court as a class action.
If The Fed refuses to allow a court hearing, we the people can declare war against the TSA and take them out as a hostile domestic enemy.
The Fed would be wise to take steps to change the TSA methods or dissolve it altogether. The people will fight for their freedom again if this continues.
The consumer needs to know the power of patronage and nonpatronage. Every aspect of goods and services is organized. The workers organized, the manufacturers organized, but the consumer is like a herd.
The following principle applies to ANY organization INCLUDING people doing business as “governments”:
No pay = no job = nobody bothering me.
STOP PAYING and they will either correct themselves to avoid a business death, or they will go OUT OF BUSINESS.
FLEX YOUR ECONOMIC MIGHT.
NO PAY = NO JOB = NOBODY BOTHERING ME.
we just had the samething happen to us. we found a bullet in our purse that atlanta tsa didnt find. We are in Hawaii and just found it wondering how it got through security. We are glad we found it before security did on our way to the next island
i’ve travelled from AUS to JFK and back 5 times with a 5 inch long serrated blade in my laptop case. it was finally found (i thought i had lost it) as i attempted to return once again to JFK. i had no idea it was there, but it made it through security a total of at least 8 times. those guys are f*cking morons.
Makes you just want to kick the butt of every
Federal employee you meet. Oh. That day is coming too!
Right on!
Name the place and the time. I am there. I have had it.
No it is not. Drop the pack and a hard object hits the primer and the bullet goes off. Stranger things have happened. Ever heard of the show 1000 ways to die. It is about freak accidents.
Since the explosion within the shell-casing isn’t confined by the receiver of a firearm, action/reaction says the bullet goes one way, but from an unconfined explosion and NOT rifled by a barrel and just tumbling, and the shell goes the other way, at speeds that harm no one. Ask any fireman in a burning house with weapons and ammo. Or do your own experiment: put a round in a fire. You get the bang, but no deadly shot going anywhere.
I pray for your soul that you arer being sarcastic.
You do not know anything about firearms. Explosions come from confinement. An open bullet not confined in a hardened chamber can not achieve any velocity beyond that of a pea shooter
freak yes and only one way to heaven. it was just such a freaky ending.
Howdy Jawal,
You are looking at a combination of events that is almost impossible. However, let us assume that what you say occurs. Most folks who are not overly familiar with cartridges, reloading, shooting , and ballistics basically don’t know what happens next. Most folk assume that the bullet will exit the case with same velocity it would as if it had been fired from a short barreled weapon. Nothing of the sort occurs.
Rather than have a debate why don’t we conduct a small experiment, obtain a little empirical data and then put this to rest to the agreement of all involved. Let’s go !
Being as the powder burned is not contained and directed as it would be in the chamber of a pistol the hot gases produced by the burning of the powder contained in the cartridge case amount to almost naught.
Now to test this is utterly simple. I have demonstrated it for folks a number of times. Take a .22 rim fire cartridge, use a .22 long rifle as it the most powerful of the bunch barring the various .22 Rim fire magnum cases. Connect it to a battery of 12 VDC or more, creating a short circuit across the case and bullet and place it on a hard surface then, place a Styrofoam coffee cup over it.
After a short time, a few minutes, the heat generated by the short circuit across the case will cause the powder charge to ignite, as well as the charge in the primer, in essence you will have “fired” the round.
You will note that the result is both enlightening and predictable. The cartridge case, weighing less than the roughly 40 grain projectile (bullet), will move further than the bullet itself, physics would indicate this, but in any case, neither the bullet nor the cartridge case has the energy to even penetrate the Styrofoam cup.
Bottom line is that a cartridge has virtually no power to accomplish any damage of any consequence should it be caused to discharge outside of the chamber of a weapon designed to fire that particular round.
I suggest you try this test and show it to others in order to assure them that the odd round of ammunition, especially something along the lines of a .32 ACP or any .32 cal pistol cartridge possess
insufficient powder to produce any amount of energy that would represent a threat to even a
Styrofoam cup.
Just for informational purposes I have considerable background in this area due to being a
retired Test and Measurement Technician at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, an avid reloader
for over forty years and being a former FFL holder and a shooter since the 1950’s.
Hope this clears things up and makes it clear that a cartridge of this size outside of a chamber
intended to fire it represents no danger what so ever.
Rich in New Mexico.
If accidentally discharged the bullet willl not go anywhere.. The casing will be forced away from the bullet because there is no pressure because the bullet is not chambered. It is simple physics. The casing would hurt if it hit you, but it is not deadly.
You don’t want to travel to the Bahamas if this is how they handle one bullet. Imagine being flown to another island and put in jail for 4 days for an obvious oversignt. The Bahamas are a dangerous place to travel. Better to go to the Keys.
No kidding. And wasn’t it a place like that where a college student (female) was sold into rape and murder? Another third world septic-tank. If they put an American in their soddy jail for having a bullet in his possession, their whole country is unworthy of visiting.
And I sure don’t want to fly anymore, and plan on driving for now on. Enough of the TSA B.S. They ought to be profiling for and searching for terrorist types, not feeling up everyone else. And if it’s true their handling luggage like the Cambodian post office handles mail, they are corrupted and worthless.
TSA purposely makes it hard to file a theft claim. See
http://dailycaller.com/2011/07/18/laura-ingraham-airport-workers-stole-my-baptismal-cross/
Hide a penkife among my carryon electronics so TSA won’t find it. That worked last time I flew.
I haven’t been to a Stalinist airport in over two years. Drive everywhere. Now thousands of miles a year more than before. Only by not flying might TSA be reined in. Unfortunately, most sheeple don’t care.
The sheeple will get cancer like the TSA employees who work around the xray scanners.
The important thing is that they were able to seize those dangerous toenail clippers
…and there are non-metallic guns which can get through metal detectors…
Really? A non-metallic gun? And what manufacturer makes that? I think you’ve watched too many movies…..
I own a non metallic gun, it shoots water..
and there are non brain thoughts that can really, really hurt my feelings.
I assume you are kidding, no one can be that stupid. Just to clear up whatever worries you, no, at least not yet. When a bullet, even a .22, is fired significant pressure is built up that plastic and polymers can not withstand. But even if it could withstand the pressures a trace of powder would remain and set off an alarm for gun powder. So far every part of a weapon can be polymer except the chamber and barrel, although I suppose they could be made into parts of other things and assembled aboard the aircraft.
To Spanky,
Sorry to say, but there are no functioning, totally, non-metallic guns. Certain components of a firearm must be made out of metal due to pressures (roughly 25000psi and up, even in a handgun, and very high temperatures due to the burning propellant) that must be made of metal. Also there are springs, even in a single shot weapon (firing pin spring) which are of metal as well.
The only weapons similar to those you allude to are in both the movies and Democrat talking point memos.
This I know as I was a part time gun dealer (FFL holder), for twenty years in the 1980’s and 1990’s plus have been a collector/shooter/reloader since the early 1960’s.
Rich in New Mexico.
How bloody ridiculous!!! I lack the words to describe my rage at the idiot bureaucracy.
What do you mean, without a gun a bullet is only as harmful as a small stone? Even with a gun a bullet is only as harmful as as small stone.
I wish that people who report on things having to do with firearms would do just a bit of research to learn the correct terminology.
A bullet is an inert object. It cannot be fired from a gun unless it is one component of a loaded cartridge. It has no means to be projected other than what can be applied by physically throwing or slinging it.
What they are probably talking about is a cartridge or a round of ammunition, not a bullet. A bullet is one of four components of a cartridge. Unless it is seated in a case in which resides powder and a primer it is as harmless as a small stone. A bullet by itself cannot be fired from a gun.
TSA didn’t find the bullet…… This was security at the airport in The Bahamas!!!
The article states “It’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport and in Nassau.”
Well, I say the TSA is comprised of a bunch of knuckleheads who wouldn’t know their a$s from a hole in the ground.
Yes, that sentence must have intended as humor.
And this is why I stay way from other countries that have dictatoral laws.
A simgle .32 bullet? Heck the Bahamas can’t keep dope out, cant keep thugs out, can’t keep anything that really is bad, but oh.. a .32 bullet!!! Horrors!
You mean like when the Executive says he can unilaterally raise the debt ceiling? Or like when the Executive starts a war w/o congressional approval? Or like when you have to submit to either nude scanning or groping by HS dropout gov’t union idiots to board a plane?
That the kind of dictatorial stuff you talking about?
Most excellent rebuttal!
he can declare a military insertion which is with in his rights to do but only for 2 MONTHS then congress will ,due to our checks and balances, will tell him he needs to get out or faces consequences and will grant him extra time to get our troops out of where ever they are, of course the president can plea for congress to actually declare war but he really cant do anything other then that after the decision to e-vac.
Right, except it’s not a war, it’s a “kinetic military action”, and he doesn’t feel that he needs approval. Same with the debt ceiling. He doesn’t need congressional approval, he can just arbitrarily do what he wants. But nooooo, of course he’s not a dictator … Dictators kill people without trial… wait, Obama does that too… Hmmm….
“And this is why I stay way from other countries that have dictatorial laws.”
If this kind of stuff is your measure of a dictatorship maybe you better leave this one.
Oh i plan on it as soon as possible. I fell for the propaganda when i grew up over seas, that America was the land of the free and the home of the brave. I believed the hype that freedom and liberty was what the US was. I know the constitution and the bill of rights i have read it multiple times and this country is not the country that is sold to the world. There is no freedom here Government is in every aspect of everyone life. Every one here is a cry baby coward afraid of anything the Propaganda TV tells you to be afraid of. No bravery every thing in america is run by corporate globalist interest the people are silent and spineless. You slaves are told your free and even while you wear the shackles of debt or police you still believe your free . sad sick cowards. the death of a once great country is a pathetic thing to watch the castration of once strong brave people.
Many people are leaving the USA. They see the writing on the wall as to where we’re headed. Because they have visited other countries in the world, they have a basis of comparison. We are no longer a free country when a stranger — just because he’s an agent of the federal government working at an airport — can reach into your pants and squeeze your genitals and do the same to your children. (Look it up.) Because we accept this without mass opposition, it indicates we will accept even worse treatment. By the way, the TSA is reportedly going nationwide: train and bus stations, highway checkpoints and even high school proms. (Look it up.) Read the US Constitution and compare it to what you see going on around you (wars without Congressional approval, excessive taxation without representation, no freedom to peacefully protest as a group without a permit, no purchasing of precious metals without producing a driver’s license to the store clerk who copies down the information, the new plan to control the purchase of nutritional supplements, etc., etc.). I know of no European country that is as oppressive and controlling as ours — and I’ve been to most of them more than once.
can’t keep a good lawyer out either i bet
Wow, good thing they caught him, because if his aim was good enough he could have thrown that sucker and poked someone’s eye out.
One person could have ammunition while co-conspirators could have parts to a makeshift weapon. Put them all together and you have a hijacking.
Put this together…. the TSA are a bunch of fools tha tlike dressing up in blue uniforms and cannot get a job at Walmart….
They would not know a hijacking if they saw one….
Spanky, you’re obsessed with hijackings. If you ever go to an airport, please don’t tell anyone about your obsession. You’d shut down the whole place.
No, no, no, silly! Weren’t you paying attention at the movies? the makeshift gun is not brought onboard by a co-conspirator, your boss hires a mechanic to stash a zip gun inside a roll of TP back in the bathroom. Then you pretend to have to pee really badly so the guard will let you go have a sit-down. You retrieve your hidden zip gun, add your single bullet, and when you go back to your seat, you try to shoot Wesley Snipes. Just be careful not to blow a hole in the side of the plane!
if the man was in full Islamic garb he’d never have been questioned, bullet or not; but since he was a boyscout leader…….
yes… that is true… or one person could simply pass through security with a balloon full of potassium up his rectum… calmly go to the bathroom to relieve himself and blow the whole plane up…. There are a million different ways you COULD highjack or blow up a plane but it doesn’t mean anyone is going to do it.
Spanky, you’re over wrought and probably hysterical. All the terrorists work for the media or the government and they don’t need a bullet to make you wet your pants…
Then security missed all those co-conspirators you are imagining. It is obvious the Bahamians did not think this is the case…. they didn’t hold the aircraft and rip though everyone and everything on the flight. A can of hairspray and a lighter would have been more deadly and fearsome than this one lowly cartridge. In fact, it says they found a bullit. It does not say they found a complete round or cartridge… just a bullit.
With your logic the only way to ever be safe is if your beloved government kills every living PERSON FOR OUR SAFETY.
“It’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport and in Nassau.” I can clarify – the reason the bullet was not detected in the first pass through TSA is because the TSA operators were too busy taking naked pictures of travelers and patting down handicapped children to watch the fanny pack go through the standard old-fashioned x-ray machine.
It’s not unclear to me….TSA and current screening looks for ALL THE WRONG THINGS!
So tell me, how many Boy Scout leaders have blown up a plane, or hijacked one, or lets say in the past 100 years?
Useless TSA, yet another violation of our rights. Add it to the list of gov’t violations of our rights:
They violate the 1st Amendment by placing protesters in cages, banning books like “America Deceived II” and censoring the internet.
They violate the 2nd Amendment by confiscating guns.
They violate the 4th and 5th Amendment by molesting airline passengers.
They violate the entire Constitution by starting undeclared wars for foreign countries.
Impeach Obama, vote for Ron Paul.
(Last link of Banned Book):
http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000190526
Uh huh… a banned book. Sure. Banned by whom? When? Is that what the voices tell you? Banned… that is why it is openly for sale on the website link you provided? Get outta here you lying crackpot!
Poked his eye out. LOL
A “.32-caliber bullet”. Left “in his pack after a hunting trip”. First of all, a “bullet” is the projectile of a “cartridge”. Second, was it a .32ACP, .32 Short or Long Colt, or a .32 H&R Magnum? Makes a diff if he’s throwing around that old “left in the pack after a hunting trip”. A magnum round, maybe, but, thirdly, who totes a .32 anymore? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m picky about this sort of stuff.
Add to the list my .32 Special Saddlegun to make the picture a little more complex.
He had been hunting with a 32-20 Winchester lever action rifle. Revolvers were chambered for this round also. It is a bottle necked round and hard to find on the shelf but you can get it from Cabelas.
Hi Joe,
I have to add the .32-40 Winchester which is the round used in my John Wayne commemorative, if I ever were to fire it that is, and that ain’t going to happen! Nice nickel plated cartridges with Duke headstamp. Pure art.
Rich in New Mexico.
It doesn’t make a difference what “excuse” he uses. The man had already gone thru 2 screenings- 1 to leave the US and 1 to enter the Bahamas- and flown on a flight. He had a single bullet, which, unless you’re McGruber, is in no way capable of taking down an airliner (before anyone says anything stupid, the depressurization myth has been disproven).
This is a clear case of some idiot in the Bahamas who is equally as idiotic as the power tripping TSA workers here finding a bullet this man didn’t know he had and treating him like a terrorist mastermind b/c it makes security feel like their job isn’t meaningless.
I do agree with you though. This day in age I wouldn’t bother carrying anything less than a compact .40. Ferrel dogs, muggers, cheating spouses… it’ll handle pretty much anything.
How many bullets should the cutoff be? If you let people through with one bullet each, then all it takes for a hijacking is several conspirators, some of them carrying disguised parts to a firearm and the others carrying 1 round each.
Well golly, Spanky; not how many but that any went through, is the general disgruntelment here.
hey Spanky, the solution upon discovering the bullet is confiscating it…. since when did a bullet cartridge end someone in prison? You can buy those things at a Walmart!
okay Dave. We are all duly impresses with you vast knowlege of the variety of 32 caliber rounds. Do you have anything meaningful to contribute? No? I didn’t think so. Go back to your latest Guns & Ammo. BTW … I’m a subscriber too.
Yeah, it’s just you trying to be a smart-ass … we get it, and all agree that you ARE a smart-ass, now go away.
I have a Model 94 Winchester Lever action chambered in .32 Win Spc that probably has killed more deer than you have seen.
Mine is of the 32-40 variety. A little harder to get ammo for, but still a sweet little gun after its 115 years of use.
The government is a bad joke.
No good seed goes unpunished. God bless the Boy Scouts of America.
Precisely DBTRN. Security goes on planes w/ammo IN guns. You have to have a realistic view of who IS a true threat. Clearly this was an accident & they left him go after a number of days. Glad for that, but they should have figured out the situation quicker. Jihad is by definition a “holy war” against us. That would REQUIRE our self declared enemy to be Muslim. No not all by any means but it sure helps to narrow it down 90%! TSA & this Admin are INDEED complete fools.
More of a threat is the officer(s) that leave their loaded gun behind after using the restroom.
tss only likes to grope people chuck a fanny pack no fun there and it wont SELL at the government store of stolen goods
When is a bullet not a bullet? The TSA confiscated from me a keyring that had as an ornament a hollow-point bullet which had had its charge removed and replaced with filler and thus could not have functioned as a bullet. I would have protested but was traveling for business and did not want to risk further engagement with these morons.
Or perhaps I should say “boludos.” The agent who noticed my item in the little tray into which I’d compliantly deposited my metal objects informed his colleague in Spanish —which I happen to speak fluently. Since when is Spanish the language of official Federal business in the US?
p.s. : I replaced the item and now put my keys in my shoulder bag at TSA checkpoints. I have had no repetition of this nonsense. Meanwhile, people with actual weapons continue to breeze right on through.
“Since when is Spanish the language of official Federal business in the US?”
Since Dems decided to woo Hispanic voters by pushing for amnesty and other benefits for illegal immigrants.
I have a backpack with all sorts of pockets, etc. Right before the xray machine, I realized I was still carrying my bottle of water. I stuck it in the outer pocket, quite visible to TSA, and threw the whole bag into the xray. They never said anything. I’ve been carrying water through like that since. Yet, all liquids over 3 oz are supposed to be thrown out. These guys make up the rules as they go.
My daughter won a plastic bow & arrow set complete with 3 suction tip arrows and a rubber knife at the arcade. Minnesota TSA confiscated the rubber knife as a weapon. No kidding. You couldn’t have cut jello with it, but they took it anyway.
TSA probably planted it!
I once flew with a woman who was aghast when she discovered a full clip of .32’s in her purse…but TSA had confiscated her shampoo
Yeah, I went through security in Houston, Phoenix and San Diego like 5 times before they spotted a key chain made from a rifle round. It happens. TSA can’t catch everything everytime.
Actually, I do not know that the TSA has ever caught anything, ever, excepting the hatred of the American public.,
So… having a single bullet on your person is a crime in the Bahamas? They must have no gun crime with such strict gun laws! Oh! Wait…
“A NEW study reveals that the country’s murder rate is three times higher per capita than the United States.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s study, announced yesterday afternoon at the College of the Bahamas Chapters book store, Sgt Chaswell Hanna said that for every 100,000 persons, the Bahamas has three times the murders of the US and is ranked 14th in the world.”
That is from http://www.tribune242.com/03192011_cn-murderstudy_news_pg1
from MARCH OF THIS YEAR!
No offense, but being “SmarterThanLibs” isn’t much.
My lawn edger is smarter than libs, and unlike libs, it actually can perform a useful function.
Fear those Boy Scouts! The KGB rightfully saw them as being the first waving of an American invasion, as they parachuted behind enemy lines to ‘scout’ military targets! Even the Scout uniform was designed t confuse Soviet troops, with that strip of red on the knee-high socks; very Communist! A single Eagle Scout supplied with elements hidden in his merit badges and a roll of duct tape could easily construct a lethal stealth-crossbow used in assassinations of high profile non-American military leaders, and mimes. Damn mimes!
Simon Love the humor!
Signed SW Scoutmaster
When a TSA agent fails to detect something, it goes undetected. Technology can only take you so far — the mall cop at the airport isn’t going to get you much further.
TSA must have been to focused on checking and feeling his genitals rather than searching the fanny pack. Also the x-ray the bag went through did not detect the shell case or the bullet. So much for airport security and the TSA. Let’s keep giving up our liberties and surrender of our 4th amendment rights for that false sense of security. Idiots in America.
yeah, the fannypack getting the full powered non living thing xray doesn’t see it, but the ‘safe for humans’ xray is going to be both safe and effective? Seems to me they’re looking for something else with all the xrays…
It was missed by TSA over here because the Boy Scout Leader was not female, wearing a mini-skirt and having a large bosom, which seems to be the criteria (at least in Houston) for being pulled out of line for an “enhanced” search. I don’t fault the authorities in the Bahammas, as they were following their laws, rules and regulations regarding contraband items. I am glad that someone in their justice system finally saw reason and dismissed the charge for something that looks like it was completely inadvertant on the part of the traveller.
Barney Fife!!
The TSA agents in Kansas City missed the bullet because they were busy copping a feel on ole granny and small children. What a bunch of pervs!!!
Maybe he could charge TSA for failure to protect him or is this just another facit of “Fast and Furious”?
SeaTac TSA freaked out over a spent brass bullet casing that has been on my key chain for 32 years – an inert piece of old rounded brass which was visibly empty and has a huge hole drilled in it. I’ve flown all over the world with it, but now they claim if anybody on a plane merely saw it would cause alarm and panic. The TSA needs to go.
Most TSA agents I’ve ssen in airports look like cheap rent-a-cops….Overweight, under-trained, brainless slobs.. It is sad that these people have as much authority as they do.
As for the bullet…..What is the problem? Where is the story?
“It’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport and in Nassau.”
The TSA in incompetent, useless, and better at finding cash and valuables to steal from your luggage than items you’re not allowed to have… they’re of no real help in security or prevention of weapons being allowed on planes.
How is that unclear? Didn’t everyone know that already?
Fanny pack got in the way of the TSA groping so it was set aside so they could get a better feel…
Good job, FirstLine Transportation Security, Inc.
They are the PRIVATE company that runs the security checkpoint at Kansas City International Airport.
Just as its unclear how the bullet was not detected, its just as unclear how that wasnt mentioned in the story.
“They are the PRIVATE company that runs the security checkpoint at Kansas City International Airport. ”
Oh, so government employees would do a better job? That’s laughable.
Whats laughable is that many people, including Rep’s in Congress who created the TSA believe that companies like FirstLine Transportation Security, Inc. would do a better job. Obviously regardless who does the job, items get past.
IDIOTO It wasnt a BULLET, it was a CARTRIDGE and no one hunts with a 32 cal
http://second-amendment.tripod.com/d2a
I do, Winchester lever action 32 special, I’m the third generation to hunt with this gun.
The funny thing is you can make a weapon out of anything if you know the proper way to use normal everyday objects as weapons. A rolled up newspaper can kill,a ball point pen can kill,a doggone drinking straw can kill. TSA has become Obama’s private police force and are doing everything they can to strip our rights away in the name of safety. Remember,even walking is a form of transportation,so don’t be surprised when they come knocking on your door.
You dont know how it was not detected on his way to Freeport????
Those TSA perverts are too busy checking prostates and doing pelvic exams, besides the guy was not wearing diapers…..
So dont expect so much from the TSA employees with GED certificates or “diplomas” from for profit college Homeland Security training programs….
“It’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport and in Nassau.”
unclear? its TSA, its obvious.
sounds like they need to crank up the radiation on those rapescan scanners.
Notice the new Leftist media buzz word – “LEADER”
They liek to call OMarxist a “leader” never mind the US Constitution doesnt authorize LEADERS
Jamaica sounds like California.
A few years ago – I had a socket that you would use with a socket wrench confiscated. TSA said it could be used as a weapon. So I left it in Ft Wayne.
Given that statement, anything could be a weapon – even a tissue.
Stay tuned for naked airways. – “bring your birthday suit because that’s all you are allowed to travel with on NAKED AIRWAYS.
DHS is a sick bunch – trying to justify their existence.
How about laying off the entire management layer?
He should be put in jail for owning such a worthless caliber gun
Hey Grizz,
I don’t know, I wouldn’t want to be shot with it. 77 grain slug near 1000fps for about 170 ft/lbs, definitely gonna leave a mark! Heck I even have a .25ACP hold out piece. Every time someone tells me “you can’t hurt anybody with that”, I tell them “well then you won’t mind me shooting you with it then would you?”
All I can say is no one has taken me up on it yet!
I do know what you mean however, that’s why it is just a backup piece.
Rich in New Mexico.
Ironic story from Liberty, MO is ironic.
I swear to God I am moving to the first state that secedes and runs a minimal government with common sense. I’ll literally quit my job, pull the kids out of school and move that month.
Now that is funny and a good comment.
My favorite is, “Now, I do not advocate the secession of any states from the Union. I do, however, advocate the explusion of several northeastern states from the Union.”
Had that bullet been in the underwear of someone then one of those American TSA perverts would have found it while getting their thrill. When your leader is a pervert the members usually follow suit.
LOL Jack, great!
Wow ! When I go camping with my scout troop ,all I come back with is bug bites and ticks.
“His wife found a lawyer, who was able to get the criminal charge dismissed.” Translation: His wife found a lawyer accustomed to such shakedowns and knew whose palms to grease.
The TSA would have found it if it was taped to his sack…
I agree that the dude should have been arrested…. not for the bullet, but for wearing a fanny pack.
With all of the Baby and Grandma Diaper Bombs out there, you can;t be too careful.
You are not safe when you fly and marginally safe when your on a train. Remember box cutters were used to take over a airplane. The best thing to do for airplanes is for the pilot and co-pilot to be armed not to mention the hidden air marshal. There is more of a problem with explosives rather then guns because of the amount of damage they do. I think TSA is probably operating at the limits of what they can do. If somebody want to bring down a plane a rocket is cheaper. The only intent of taking over a plane is to use it as a flying bomb to hit a target.
here are some of the problems:
1. liquid explose disquised as perfume or breath spray.
2. Battery’s packed with C4 explosive so as to pass X-Ray machines
3. Cottom clothing which is woven Nitro-Cellulose (a explosive)
4. Guns that are made out of Kevlar plastic disquised to look like something else
the items above should be detectable by the new machine that can sense explosives by their X-Ray spectrum.
Note! Box cutters could be made out of glass or plastic such as laminate there by not setting off metal detectors.
On the ground and outside of the governments control to bring down a airliner;
1. Sholder launched rockets smuggled accross the boarder
2. Water rockets with explosive tips (these are like the kids toy that use compressed air and water.
3. Compressed air or using an exposive to launch a projectile in flight path.
4. Lots of balloons with exposive packages release in path of plane.
5. Rail gun or magnetically launched explosive projectile.
6. Radio controlled model airplane with exposives.
7. Spring launched exposives that can throw a package a couple thousand feet.
These are some of the things that the TSA has to worry about. I don’t envy their job.
Man you need to stop watching movies. Dude, you try bring some C4 through in any size or shape and you’ll get the run down of your life. I dare ya.
I watched John Steed on the show The Avengers kill a man with a bullet and no gun. Hi put it in a knot hole in a fence and struck it with a rock (I think), I watched that over 30 years ago and still remember that scene, lol. BTW, sad that the lame overseas security can spot things our hugely over bloated security cannot. And no one will be fired here because they are all government workers now, THANKS DEMOCRATS!
I accidentally left a pocket knife (3″ blade) in my backpack on a recent trip across the US. I didn’t discover my mistake until I got home – one week and four airports later.
And we wonder how the TSA missed catching a single .32 cartridge?
The TSA is a farce and 100% security is a myth. Nassau authorities overreacted.
Don’t count on the TSA to find anything. A buddy of mine stuck two shotgun shells in the side pouch of my backpack (which I never use) while we were hunting. My backpack went through the primary scan and then I was singled out for a random secondary search. The TSA agent went through my backpack. When he cleared me to go, I noticed the shells and self reported. After much drama, they kicked me loose. Thank goodness the TSA manager was also a duck hunter. Got a letter a few months later clearing me of any wrongdoing. But….I am glad I wasn’t be the 2 TSA agents that missed finding those shells…..
Funny. I came back from Italy with a switch blade. When they pulled me off to the side, they asked if i had a knife. I told them no (being literal…the knife wasnt on me, it was in my luggage). They looked around for a while and couldnt find it so they let me go. Teehee.
TSA took so many of my husbands little tiny Swiss Army pocket knives when we had two homes, Texas & California, and flew back and forth frequently. He kept forgetting it was there. I figure the TSA get some mightly fine STUFF from us! He just forgot the tiny knife was in his computer bag. Couldn’t kill a mouse with it.
I say we profile the hell out of them damn Boy Scouts…because they’ve done so much damage so far. ;Q
I had the same thing happen to me in Bangkok 2 years ago. They found a 38 SPL bullet in my computer bag that was behind the lining. That bag had done over 20 international trips, and I am sure the bullet was there all the time.
I spilled a box on a table 4 years ago, though I had gotten them all out.
Reading the comments here is far more entertaining then the story. I can see how it can happen though. I once got arrested for possession of narcotics…. why? Because I had two of my Grams pills in my small shaving travel bag I had put in there for her when we drove to see my Mom… I forgot about them and they were crusty 3 year old pills deep in the bottom corner of the leather travel bag, But TSA found “THE DRUGS” No I don’t have a prescription… those were my Grams heart medicine. Would you put that old nasty pill in your mouth? I asked. An idiot could tell that was the truth. But the TSA agent made me miss my non refundable flight 458.00 – I spent 7 hours in jail, 800.00 for my bond – and 1,200 for my attorney. 2,500.00 for two stupid little heart pills you can’t even get high on. Bottom line – the TSA agent was “just doing their job” F’in prick.
Lack of attention to detail.
When he quites the BSA this guy could have a job with the TSA.
No NO NO…!
He was gonna pull the slug out…pour the powder down his shorts…and
THEN rub the magazines together to set his choners on fire…
Woulda been a disaster..right..?
TSA at their best again!
yup yup yup …
Why didn’t TSA find it?
‘Cause there ain’t no fun in fondling a cartridge.
Hey everybody, TSA had NOTHING to do with this story! A private company is responsible for KC’s airport.
Mike, I get your point, but think you are msiing the liklihood that this same bullet was in the same spot when the guy left the US for the Bahamas. The TSA would have checked the backpack on his outbound flight.
Folks have a lot of anger to vent towards the TSA….
More brilliance from the hand wringing, pants wetting likes of the TSA.
There is no common sense left in the world. It’s been taken over by a-holes.
Put a straight Scout Leader in jail for a bullet in the fanny pack but it’s ok to fight for the rights of “gay” scout leaders to take our boys out into the woods and hopefully they won’t pack their fanny.
Figure it out.
You are right on. Great post.
Rich in New Mexico.
Every aspect of this country is being run by morons.
About a year after 9/11 I flew out of Milwaukee to Kansas City with two 9mm rounds on either side of my backpack. Made it all the way through and didn’t discover them till I returned to the airport terminal on the way home. Theres plenty of stuff that is still getting through even if by accident.
Fannypack not Backback same as the guy in the bahamas
In prison, inmates make zip-guns using pipes, lead from wheel-weights, and propellant from match-heads. Too, cartridges that are over 80 years old usually still fire without any problems. WWII ordinance is still killing European farmers. Knives can be made with non-ferrous materials. If someone is determined to cause chaos, they can do it. Ultimately, the only true defense is offense. Ask the Israelis. I say: Hand out stun guns to little old ladies boarding planes.
Jesus; What a bunch of molly coddled whimps, seeing terrorists behind every bush. I could get any number of things on board a plane that I could kill you with in about 5 seconds that are way more lethal than a 32 caliber bullet. I could stab you in the neck with a common pencil. I could slash your neck with my sharpened credit card. Don’t get me started about the plethora of non ferrous edged weapons available from blades to spikes. But why purchase those when things the TSA doesn’t even check for would be lethal enough. Air port securty is fluff designed to make you feel good and nothing more. It keeps the public traveling. How safe do I feel when I see raghead wearing the TSA uniform at Dulles International? What is to keep one of those peaceful Muslim women from donning a vest some day when she’s out of sorts from PMS or she is feed up with life in the west and blowing up all those would be passengers she is supposed to protect? Our sense of fear has permeated the whole world it seems, or the Bahamas has an even more restictive ban on munitions that we do. In 1990 I traveled to Bolivia with a 12 gauge broken down in my luggage and about 100 rounds of ammunition. I declared the gun on leaving the US but not on the Bolivia side as I would probably never have been able to leave with it. Customs didn’t even ask to see it. I just provided the serial number and relevant info. The ammunition didn’t bother them either. Now look at us…a large tube of toothpaste makes people wet their pants.
Training the sheep to jump through hoops. Most of my fellow Americans make me want to puke. They will stand up and rave and act all macho at a football game but bend over without so much as a whimper for the TSA goons. We have a serious problem in America. The brainwashing is so thorough that most don’t even understand what they have lost. No privacy, no presumption of innocence, no protection from unreasonable search and very soon the only speech allowed must pass muster with the coming hate crimes legislation. The corrupt courts will redefine what the historical meaning of Constitutional freedoms are and the liberty guaranteed by the Bill of Rights will disappear. The appearance of law must be upheld while it is being broken.
I suggest you dump the airlines and fly yourselves. I realize flying yourself to the Bahamas and carrying firearms or bullets would still get you in trouble unless you get approval first. But still, it’s easier than flying commercial. I got my pilots license 5 years ago – I fly where and when I want, and I can take my guns right on my little airplane with me. My airplane is cheap and old, but it only costs me about $200/.mo, that’s less than my car payment. Sorry to get off the Bahamas bullet topic, but …People – get a pilot’s license – all you need is a driver’s license to fly Light Sport Aircraft (LSA)!!! Dump TSA.
See you at the hangar cookouts!
No way TSA is oging to find a small bullet except, maybe, in the full body scanner. I just ran a 9mm through several TSA and foreign airports before finding it myself and sticking it in my pocket. (didn’t want to get it found in a foreign country hand search) Got picked for the full scan upon arrival back in USA and handed it to the TSA. Acted like they didn’t know what to do. Finally showed a CCP and went on my way.
TSA is a joke…by mistake last year in my carry on bag I had three 15 round magazines loaded up with .40SW and made it through 3 different security checks without a single problem. I realized I had them before I got home and disposed of the ammo but still made it through another two security checks without TSA questioning why I had empty magazines in my bag.
Since they were empty mags, the TSA probably mistook them for tasers…..those seem to be okay to take through the checkpoint these days…LOL!!
I was planning a vacation to the Bahamas at the end of the year. I will scratch that country off of my list for good!
More zero tolerancer by government employees. If only they could apply some common sense and realize no gun, no threat.
The TSA are being groomed as a National Police Force under Homeland Security when and if Martial Law is declared in this country. Probably right after complete financial collapse.
The only bullets the TSA tries to find are the one’s inside a females brassiere.
The bullet wasn’t detected in Kansas City because the TSA are all bozos. Don’t make me explain it again.
The bullet was not detected by TSA screeners because it did not resemble a breast or scrotum.
…and because the person carrying it wasn’t over 90 or under 8.
This TSA situation is entirely out of hand. The only thing they are doing is ruining the lives of millions of law abiding Americans.
We should all stop flying for a few months and just put them out of business.
“We should all stop flying for a few months”
That is as impractical and ineffective as those plans to “bring the oil companies to their knees” by not buying gas on selected days.
I agree and have done so.
Didn’t this same thing happen a few months ago? It was a youth minister from Athens or Augusta, Ga. Is this the new Caribbean shake down procedure or is it the same case?
And just what harm were they going to do with a single bullet and no gun? This TSA situation is entirely out of hand. The only thing they are doing is ruining the lives of millions of law abiding Americans.
We should all stop flying for a few months and just put them out of business.
“And just what harm were they going to do with a single bullet and no gun? ”
So if 10 terrorists got on a plane each carrying 1 cartridge and another several got on the plane carrying disguised parts to a zip-gun, that would be OK?
Maybe I’m expecting too much, but are we talking about an actual bullet here or are we talking about a round of ammunition? The press doesn’t know their collective butt from a hole in the ground when they discuss anything related to firearms – they just get infatuated with the mystic and political sensitivity of the whole concept. If this guy had a live round of ammunition, then I can understand people getting a little worked up over the situation. A bullet on the other hand is benign by itself unless he also smuggled aboard a primer, case, powder, and some type of device to perform seating and crimping the bullet and also seating the primer.
Of course, maybe the newsies got it right and the Bahamians just over reacted. I would be surprised if anyone in the Freeport airport ever exercised a scintilla of common sense beyond enduring long enough to make it to the next break period.
if i can not drive i do not go.
check points, always at least i gun in car, check away.
I think he should have been arrested for wearing a fanny pack alone.
He was arrested, in developmental terms… 😉
“IIt’s unclear how the bullet was not detected by security at Kansas City International Airport”
SIMPLE – TSA is a joke. The entire thing is a circus.
This country is going brain dead. Reminds me of the story a soldier told me when he returned from Afghanistan. At a stopover in NY, TSA made sure no one had a leatherman or anything similar. In the mean time, they ignored all of the small arms on the plane, including at least one grenade launcher. When the soldiers asked what was up with that, the answer was that you can’t shoot someone with an empty rifle. No one mentined that the weapons all had ammo, including grenades for the grenade launcher.
Does this mean Al Quaeda goes to the Bahamas for vacations?
I’m surprised the authorities there were able to find anything in any liggage including the clothes. Inspector Clouseau couldn’t have done it better.
He is luck he made it home alive.
I put on a pair of pants with a handfull of 22 calibre bullets I was using at target practice 4 days before I got on a plane to england, found them in my pocket over iceland, I should be happy I found them, but once again, the passengers are incharge and catching anything odd, not those 4th amendment terrorists in Blue
obviously, this guy did not look like a muslim ………. the airnazis would have left him alone
Having been oppressed by a professional army, the founding fathers of the United States had no use for establishing one of their own. Instead, they decided that an armed citizenry makes the best army of all. General George Washington created regulation for the second amendment’s “well-regulated militia,” which would consist of every able-bodied man in the country.
we can take the TSA any time we want to and don’t for get it America.
A single cartridge, particularly a pistol cartridge, would be very likely to slip through security. It would tend to get lost among the small dark shapes on the X-Ray. But I’ll stick with the story that T&A was too busy inspecting his junk. It’s more fun.
Bahamas is absolutely lunatic about firearms and ammunition. Their firearms laws are draconian. Theoretically, I think he could have gotten Life for a single expended cartridge case. People have been charged before.
Those criticizing the US government for suppressing 2nd Amendment and other rights need to be reminded that this arrest occurred in the Bahamas, which is not protected by the US Constitution. Yes, our rights are being infringed here in this country on a daily basis, but in this specific incident it is the Bahamian authorities and Bahamian law that are to blame.
I have a relative who in his younger days competed in fencing tournaments around the country. One time when boarding a plane, the security guard agent asked him what the equipment was he was carrying. He replied, “That’s my fencing gear.”
And then he was allowed to board a jet for a cross-country flight carrying a saber, epee, and several other blades.
We assume that the guard thought that any tools used to build fences (i.e., “fencing gear”) must be safe for an airplane.
Great job TSA!!! Keep up the good work….NOT!
Union members do actual work? Are you trying to give them a heart attack?
Anyone who says anything negative about our wonderful AFGE union TSA employees is a racist!
(I thought I’d save the anti-American libunatics from having to type that themselves).
When are we going to realize that the TSA is NOT our friend nor or they “protecting” us from anything. In contrast, we need protection from THEM!
Did they happen to find Nathalie Holloway’s body while they were at it?
WHY people go to third-world hellholes to vacation is a mystery…
Aruba != Bahamas
If Obama gets reelected, the same will happen here. Be sure to vote out the Kenyan KBG agent in 2012.
“Charged with possessing ammunition…” What the he## is that? A bullet is worthless without a gun and a .32 is practically useless WITH a gun. I can pee harder than that.
idiot should not handle ammunition if he is too irresponsible to acccount for it.
And certainly should not be with kids.
Boys Scouts are waste of money, any way.
One of my Platoon Sergeants back in the 1970’s related a story of an emergency leave he took from Vietnam due to an illness in the family, he flew from Vietnam to Hawaii on a MAC flight. Then flew commercial from Hawaii to New York on several connecting flights across CONUS, he was in jungle fatigues the entire trip, he arrived in New York and then realized that he had been carrying three full magazines of 5.56mm ammunition and no one in any airport caught it. Airport security was kinda lax in teh 60’s.
It is about tyranny, folks. The police state isn’t coming – its here! Try to find if Alex Jones is broadcast in your area – good starting point. Wake up, folks, before it is too late.
Anyone of sound mind should be able to see that a Scout Master in possession of a bullet is utterly absurd to be something to try to make a criminal case out of. Has the world gone entirely mad? For that matter, you might find a bullet in my pocket from time to time if I’ve been out shooting or cleaning my gear. I can’t begin to count the number of times my wife has found one in my pocket that went through the wash and dryer while folding clothes. The fear mongering going around, in my view, has an ulterior motive and treating people as criminals for the most natural things that have violated no ones rights must be stopped. The only way to do that is for everyone to speak out and contact their representatives. Make sure the person you’re voting for isn’t the next person to makes excuses for violating rights.
I think you should have a choice at the airports. Those who want to get searched by the TSA can all fly on this aircraft. Those who do not wish to be searched by the TSA can all fly on this other aircraft.
Simple! I know which line I’ll be standing on…
.32 ACP bullet left over from hunting WHAT? 32 caliber is a small bullet for a walther ppk sized pistol and is used to hunt nothing but people!
Drive everywhere I go now that it is such a hassle to fly. Will continue to do so until the TSA is reined in. When I travel by car I can carry some protection in case my life is threatened. Lots of peace of mind this way.
It is time for civil war and the overthrow of this government and the establishment of one that fears the people of this Republic, given the swinging from the gallows of their predecessors, and that actually governs in strict accordance to the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
I flew round trip from xna to phil a year ago. I noticed after the trip that i had an exacto knife in the side pocket of my carry on. It had been used as a trim tool on another outing when I drove!
The Xray or TSa never saw it. I was never so glad of anything, because I know I would have had a horrible trip! lolz!
You people have no idea what you are talking about, and you have no idea how clever, patient, resourceful and adaptive our enemies are. The TSA screening procedures are designed to counter tried and true, as well as emerging enemy tactics, techniques, and procedures or TTP’s. As soon as we give old people in wheelchairs, children, and other “sensitive” categories of people a screening pass, they will exploit it, and blast your ignorant fatbodies out of the sky. It will happen, it has happened, and if you think it won’t you are more stupid than you sound on this page. Until you have fought this enemy face to face, you will have no idea what he is willing to do to kill you. If you don’t like the security at the airport, take a bus, I am sure you would love that experience. Flying is NOT a fundamental right by the way, it is a service provided by companies who comply with regulations for profit. It is a privilige, so quit whining, and appreciate the fact that people might actually be trying to keep you and your precious family alive long to enjoy another flight.
Quit your sniveling
Obama and his liberal minions hate the Boy Scouts anyway, they don’t cater to political correctness and “alternative life styles.” Soon he will find a way to put all the leaders in jail and ban the organization.
A bit off topic…when returning from our visit to my husband’s mother house in Sheffield, England, we had to go through security (again) in JFK (a word of advice…AVOID JFK airport at all cost!)…the woman who was checking identification at the security check point motioned for a co-worker to take over her station…when he arrived to ask he what she wanted, she replied, “I want to take over the titty machine” or something like that (very obvious that she was referring the body scanners when using the word ‘titty’ and very obvious she was referring to a female body part…). There was also TSA and/or airport security mulling around the area…I believe watching the nude pictures of all the passengers that were screened. The layout of JFK makes it impossible for a person to decline being screened if they need to catch a connecting flight that leaves them less than 2 and 1/2 hours between landing and taking off again and everyone is screen…hello cancer. What a useless waste that entire place is…efficiency, basic courtesy, layout, facilities…you name it, JFK takes the prize in not being able to do it.
JFK airport actually has a large neon sign/mural on the wall calling for people to help stop Global Warming…didn’t they get the memo that it’s now Climate Change?!?…or is it that they realize most people that believe in that blatant attempt to take more from the “have-nots” to give the “elite-haves” are not informed and will just bow to their masters who give them crumbs for their continued support?!?
When leaving Manchester, England…things went so smoothly and efficiently. Oddly, no one was required to remove their shoes. The staff was polite, clear when speaking, knowledgeable, etc…we breezed through security without feeling like a lump of meat.
But I digress…if you think about it, just about anything can do damage…shoelaces to strangle, plastic knives reinforced with anything (or not reinforced at all)…fingers to poke out eyes or jab a spot of the body to paralyze …I mean REALLY!!…who’s fooling who?!? The TSA is just another government union robbing us blind while treating us like criminals and selling our naked pictures to make a buck (not to mention give them a giggle right in your face when you emerge from their cancer machine).
Enough is enough…I cannot believe we are re-electing the same morons year after year…wake up America…please! Demand better…stop allowing lazy idiots to be in charge of anything!…including airport ‘security’….next time you’re at an airport, notice how many of the employees seem to be on a coffee break chatting with one another…just sayin’….
Several times in the late 70’s to early 80’s, during the heyday of hijackings, I flew with my daypack. After 3 or 4 trips to Dallas, I cleaned the pack out, and found a loaded magazine of .22 LR for my snake pistol. I had been through x-ray each time, and they never saw it.
I quit trusting security that day, and learned to thoroughly check what was in my bag before flying.
bet the TSA didn’t miss his kids snow globe.
If it wasn’t for TSA, where would perverts and pedophiles find work?
Okay, the passenger had a bullet in his luggage. This is a violation of TSA regulations. Why did Kansas City and Nassau security miss it? Maybe it looked like a piece of gum on a scan. Who knows? Bottom line is that you can’t bring an explosive…of any size or quantity…onto a plane. Did they overreact by arresting him and holding him? Probably. In the U.S., they may have had better resources to get to the bottom of it more quickly than the Bahamians did. Possibly, the corrupt Bahamanian officials sensed an opportunity to make some profit by arresting the guy, knowing they would need to contact a lawyer and possibly bribe a local official for his release. Possibly. Also, the fact that the passenger was a Boy Scout leader is irrelevant and only added to spice up the story and to get people to read it.
SHAME ON BERMUDA BEWARE OF BERMUDA
IN OCTOBER, 2009 BERMUDA ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL A 69 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER LUCY STACKPOOLE FROM LONG ISLAND NEW YORK FOR HAVING 9 BULLETS IN HER LUGGAGE. THE TRIAL WENT ON FOR 2 WEEKS!!!
WATCH OUT FOR THEIR ABUSE OF AND DISCRIMINATION OF TOURISTS . .
This is the easiest thing in the world to do. When you come off a gun range many time you just throw amunition into your bag to be sorted later because you have to clean the gun anyway.
Craigslist Intensive Internet Marketing Course…
Craigslist is the #1 free classified website on the internet, and is the absolute best way to start making cash online. With Craigslist Intensive Marketing you can easily make $300-$500 per day on Craigslist, even if you don’t have a product or a service to sell. Craigslist receives millions of visitors with over 12 billion page views a month. This is where people go to buy, almost anything that can be bought or sold online. Craigslist has quickly become the main source of income for thousands of marketers who advertise on this free classified website.- Posting ads on Craigslist is the easy part, getting your ads to stick is another task. There are special techniques that allow you to post your ads in multiple cities, thus giving your ads MAXIMUM EXPOSURE! Which means maximum profits for you.
It’s free and you can download it from here
http://goo.gl/PyC2S