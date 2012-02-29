Congressional Candidate Calls Holocaust ‘Biggest, Blackest Lie In History’

LYONS, Ill. (KMOX) — An Illinois congressional candidate says the Holocaust is the “biggest, blackest lie in history.”

Arthur Jones, an insurance salesman from Lyons, Ill., is running as a Republican in the primary for the state’s 3rd congressional district against Jim Falvey and Richard Grabowski.

The Vietnam veteran has called into question the Holocaust where 6 million Jews were killed under the Nazi regime in Europe.

“This idea that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust is the biggest, blackest lie in history,” Jones told KMOX. “There is no proof that the Holocaust took place in Europe against the Jews.”

Jones – a former member of the Nationalist Socialist White People’s Party – wrote a flyer called “The Holocaust Racket” where he states it is an “international extortion racket” and refutes all the Holocaust deaths.

“Millions of dollars has [sic] been spent to spread the lies of the Holocaust,” Jones told KMOX.

A former member of the Nationalist Socialist White People’s Party, Jones started the American First Committee in 1980 in an effort to stop all the foreign influence on U.S. policies. He’s looking to oust incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., because Jones feels Lipinski wants the U.S. to go to war with Iran because of Israel.

“I’m the only guy in the state of Illinois against the Israeli lobby,” Jones said.

Despite collecting over 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot, the state’s Republican party refused to do so because of his views.

“I didn’t know believing in the Holocaust became a requirement for public office,” he said.

Jones has previously run for Congress twice. He also ran for mayor of Milwaukee in 1976.