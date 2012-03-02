The Unclaimed Dead — City Morgue Turns to Taxpayers

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–The economy may be partly to blame for an increase in unclaimed bodies at the city morgue — where 21 bodies were sent to a pauper’s grave last year, up from 14 the year before.

“The majority of them are in that predicament where it would be a financial hardship,” said Executive Assistant Baxter Leisure Jr., “Sometimes families are estranged from their families and they don’t want to have anything to do with a proper disposition of their loved one.”

Under normal circumstances, the some 650 bodies handled by the morgue each year get sent to a funeral home for burials that can cost families $10,000 and up.

When a body is unclaimed, Baxter says the the medical examiner’s office pays for a funeral home to pick up the body, place it in a simple metal or fiber-board box, and take it immediately to Calvary Cemetery for burial in the pauper’s grave section. Grave markers are not provided, but can be added later at the family’s expense.

No clear picture has emerged of who are the unclaimed dead.

“It runs the gamut ,” Baxter said, “It’s all ages, all ethnicities, you name it.”

Baxter declined to reveal what the city pays for each burial, citing concerns that it might cause more people to opt for an “indigent burial,” rather than pay for their loved one’s funeral themselves.

The city medical examiner’s office has budgeted for up to 24 pauper’s grave cases this year. So far, they’ve had only one, with another pending — a body unclaimed since mid-January kept in the deep freezer.

Copyright KMOX