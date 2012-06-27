Police Officer Shoots Man Who Ran From Pedestrian Check

ST.LOUIS (KMOX)-A roughly 20-year-old man suffered through-and-through bullet wounds to his hip and shoulder when he was shot by a St. Louis Police officer on the city’s north side Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Michael Sack says three members of the Rapid Deployment Unit stopped to talk with three young men walking down the street at Maffitt and Euclid, “The officers exited their vehicle and approached the three individuals. As they did so, one of the individuals pushed one of the officers and fled on foot.”

Sack says the officer chased the suspect, “The officer who gave chase saw the subject pull a handgun from his waistband. Fearing for his safety he fired shots at the subject.”

Sack says the foot chase continued, “The subject made it to a back yard where he hopped a fence. The officer approached him. As the subject was getting back up off the ground he reached again for his handgun, what was believed to be a handgun at his waistband. The officer saw him reach. As a result of that, fearing for his safety, he fired shots again.”

The suspect continued to run and was found under a porch on St. Louis Avenue. He then surrendered.

Sack says the suspect never fired shots at the officer. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Sack says it appears the suspect discarded it after the officer fired the first shots at him.

The suspect is expected to recover. The officer was not hurt.

Sack says it is not uncommon for officers to stop pedestrians in high crime neighborhoods, “Officers are encouraged to engage citizens. They don’t always turn out like this. Normally they’re good encounters that officers have, verifying that people live in the neighborhood. They might share some information about what’s happening in the neighborhood. They can be very productive.”