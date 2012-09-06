Kinder Opposes Vehicle Tax Measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has found some common ground with Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.
Kinder said Wednesday that he does not believe the Republican-led Legislature should override Nixon’s veto of a bill that would retroactively re-impose local sales taxes on vehicles.
Like Nixon, Kinder says the local taxes should go to a vote of the people. Kinder says he also has concerns about the constitutionality of retroactively taxing people.
Lawmakers are to meet Sept. 12 to consider whether to override Nixon’s veto. They passed the legislation in May in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that struck down local taxes on vehicles bought out of state or from individuals.
Some lawmakers contend the ruling puts Missouri auto dealers at a disadvantage and hurts local governments.
