Man Arrested for Shooting Dog Twelve Times

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) — A St. Louis man faces felony animal abuse charges after detectives linked him to a crime where a dog was shot 12 times, choked with an electrical cord and thrown in a dumpster.

Mayor Slay’s Animal Cruelty Task Force arrested Ron Jackson on Monday.

In September, a city employee found the abused dog and called Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Despite the dog’s back legs being paralyzed because of a bullet lodged near his spine, the rescue and shelter group has been instrumental in his miraculous recovery. The abused dog, now named OP (short for Optimus Prime), is aided by a donated, custom-built cart and is now living with Stray Rescue’s founder, Randy Grim.

“The fact that OP’s abuser could be brought to justice after his violent crime shows that the Mayor’s task force continues to make great strides in the fight against animal abuse and neglect in our neighborhoods,” said Grim. “The message that this criminal behavior will not be tolerated is getting louder.”

The Animal Cruelty Task Force, announced in late September of this year, is averaging an arrest every week.

“I knew in my heart this collaboration that makes up the task force would work, and it has,” said Grim.

“This partnership is working on many levels,” said Mayor Slay. “First, our Refuse Division employee was attentive enough to find this animal and bring it to Stray Rescue’s attention. Stray Rescue was able to give the dog another chance for a good life. And now, thanks to the Animal Cruelty Task Force, the individual will be brought to justice. I thank all involved, especially Randy Grim and Officer Naes, for their good work.”

If people would like to make a direct impact on helping abused companion animals like OP, there is The Stracks Fund Matching Gift Campaign. In this campaign, the Mary Lou Shannahan Foundation will match up to $135,000 of funds donated to Stray Rescue’s emergency medical fund between now and March 31, 2013. People are encouraged to donate online at www.strayrescue.org or send donations for The Stracks Fund to 2320 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.