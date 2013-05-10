Schnucks CEO Issues Message on Cyber Attack

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scott Schnuck, chairman and CEO of the Schnucks grocery store chain, issued another statement Friday on a breach in the company’s payment processing system that has left 2.4 million customers at risk for fraud.

“For over seven decades, you’ve been able to depend on us. I want you to know you still can,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cyber attack on our card payment system. We were able to block access on March 30th and we increased security.”

Schnuck said customers can use any new debit and credit cards at the store “with confidence” but warned that cards used before March 30 are still at risk for fraud. He urged customers to watch their statements and contact their banks if they have any concerns.

“I promise that Schnucks will be relentless in working to maintain a secure payment processing system,” Schnuck said. “Schnucks is the same family company today that we were before this incident. We will work hard to show we value your business.”