Missouri Town Snowed In Without Drinking Water

ST. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOX) – You think you’ve got it bad. About 150 families in the Gray Hawk subdivision near St. Genevieve are snowed in without any drinking water after an underground pipe froze and burst.

Resident Linda Davis said she woke up Tuesday and discovered she and her neighbors didn’t have running water. To make the situation worst the only road in and out of town, State Highway O, is covered with a foot of snow.

“It’s a little rough out here,” she said, but the town is making the best of it.

Davis said they’ve been boiling pots of snow to make drinking water. “About seven pots of snow and ice — I can get almost a pot of water,” she added.

Davis said she expects to be snowed in and boiling snow for the next three days.

Clearing Highway O is the responsibility of the Missouri Department of Transportation, which did not return our call about the situation.