Meet Jurgen Klinsmann. Klinsmann, a former German national team player and coach, took over the reigns of the U.S. men’s national team from Bob Bradley in 2011 and has never looked back. That is until the week leading up to the World Cup. Klinsmann is the man who many wanted fired, beat up and even extradited after he left American soccer legend, Landon Donovan, off of the 23-man roster for Brazil. He also angered many when he publicly said before leaving for Brazil, “We cannot win the World Cup …”  

Luckily for Klinsmann, he and the U.S. survived the “Group of Death” and move on to the knockout round to play a team TBD on Tuesday July, 1st. With his mouth doing most of the talking thus far, let’s look at the many faces of Jurgen Klinsmann and get to know the USMNT’s head soccer coach a little bit better …

Face 1: I Have No Idea What I’m Doing

What’s for dinner? Remember that one time in Germany when I was on the pitch … ? Who is playing where again? 

451261292 1 The 5 Faces Of Jurgen Klinsmann

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Face 2: Pleading For His Job/Life

Please, PUHLEASEE soccer gods if you let us win or tie this game, I will never do anything bad again. I love California and I have the coolest job ever, please don’t take this away from me. Or maybe I have to go to the bathroom. Hmm, not sure about this one … I’ll have to roll the dice. 

451273856 The 5 Faces Of Jurgen Klinsmann

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

 

Face 3: Shut The Front Door, We Scored!

My plan worked? My plan actually worked? This legend (pointing at self) just got two more years of job security. #showmethemoney #makeitrain 

450731262 The 5 Faces Of Jurgen Klinsmann

(Photo by: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Face 4: I Am Better Than You

I have better hair than you and a better job than you. I’m in Brazil and you aren’t. Oh and I have this cool sweater and you dont. HA.

451056414 1 The 5 Faces Of Jurgen Klinsmann

(Photo by: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Face 5: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Umm, we still advanced. My home country won. I still have a job, I still have cool hair and we survived the “Group Of Death.” I excused the whole country of America from work today and won over my fans. Damn, I’m cool. Wonder when I will get keys to the city? Jurgen – 1 Thursday – 0. 

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

