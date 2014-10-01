Families of St. Louis Murder Victims File Lawsuit Against SLMPD

ST. LOUIS – The children and parents of North St. Louis City murder victims Tony Jordan Jr. and Jessica Thompson filed a lawsuit today in the Circuit Court of the city of St. Louis against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The group is seeking damages arising out the negligence on the part of the police dispatcher who sent responding police units to an incorrect and non-existent address a block away from the subsequent murders.

The lawsuit alleges police responded a block away from the address given to the 911 dispatcher who took the assault-in-progress emergency call from Thompson.

Thompson’s assailant fled the scene at the time of the call after being confronted by Jordan but returned forty minutes later and shot and killed Jordan and Thompson.

The responding police heard the shots while looking for a non-existent address a block away from the murder scene.

Jordan was 32 and Thompson was 25 when they were murdered July 9. Six of the seven children plaintiffs are children of Jordan and one is a child of Thompson. The children range in ages from 14 to 1 year old.

A University City man, Adrian Houston, faces charges in the murder of Jordan and Thompson.

“There are now seven young children in the city of St. Louis who are now faced with navigating their formative years without a parent,” said Albert S. Watkins, legal counsel for all the Plaintiffs, in a news release from his office. “As an advocate for my clients, I am compelled to inquire as to whether the grossly negligent handling of this emergency would have occurred if the 911 call originated on the South Side of the City of Saint Louis. This horrific loss was entirely avoidable.”

Click here for a copy of the lawsuit.

