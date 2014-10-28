Oscar Taveras Funeral Service Today in Dominican Republic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two weeks ago, his home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals to their lone victory in this year’s NLCS.

Later today, Oscar Taveras will be laid to rest in his native Dominican Republic following funeral services.

Among those expected to be present for the 22-year-old Cardinals outfielder’s funeral and burial in the Dominican Republic are teammates Yadier Molina and Carlos Martinez, along with manager Mike Matheny.

On Monday, Matheny issued a poignant statement on the young player’s death in a weekend car crash after using the extra time to process what had happened.

The Cardinals manager says calling Taveras’ death a horrible loss of a life that ended to soon an understatement.

The Cardinals had just finalized plans for Taveras to spend most of November at the team’s Florida training facility before playing in the Dominican Winter League to sharpen his skills so he could compete for a starting position on next year’s team.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, who had known Oscar Taveras for more than a third of the young prospect’s life after scouting him at age 16, said last night that he had become an identity of the entire Cardinal organization and that he’s taking an unlimited amount of potential with him to the grave.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the deadly crash continues.

Taveras and his 18-year-old girlfriend were killed over the weekend when he lost control of his Chevy Camaro and crashed on rain-slickened roads, although investigators say they haven’t determined whether those road conditions played a factor.

