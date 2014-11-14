Soccer Analyst Taylor Twellman Signs New Deal

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP)-Taylor Twellman is staying with ESPN instead of moving to Fox.
ESPN said Friday that the former New England Revolution forward has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through 2022.
The St. Louis native started at ESPN in November 2011 and replaced John Harkes as the network’s lead soccer analyst. ESPN has rights to Major League Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation under an eight-year deal that starts next year and also will televise the 2016 European Championship.
Fox has taken over U.S. FIFA rights from ESPN and will televise the 2018 and 2022 World Cups along with the Women’s World Cup next year and in 2019.
