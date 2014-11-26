Michael Brown’s Mother: ‘My Son Doesn’t Have a History of Violence’

NEW YORK (CBS St. Louis/AP) – The parents of Michael Brown don’t believe Ferguson officer Darren Wilson’s story that their son was the aggressor in the Aug. 9 deadly shooting that sparked months of protests in Ferguson.

Speaking to “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden said they believe Wilson was lying on what occurred during his confrontation with Michael Brown.

“I don’t believe a word of it. I know my son far too well, he would never do anything like that,” McSpadden said. “He would never provoke anyone to do anything to him and he wouldn’t do anything to anybody. I don’t believe a word of it.”

Wilson told ABC in an interview that all he wanted to do was live.

During his grand jury testimony, Wilson told jurors that he initially encountered Brown and a friend walking in a street and, when he told them to move to a sidewalk, Brown responded with an expletive.

Wilson then noticed that Brown had a handful of cigars, “and that’s when it clicked for me,” he said, referring to a radio report minutes earlier of a robbery at a nearby convenience store. A video allegedly shows Brown shoving the store clerk while stealing cigars.

Wilson said he asked a dispatcher to send additional police, then backed his vehicle up in front of Brown and his friend. As he tried to open the door, Wilson said Brown slammed it back shut.

The officer said he then pushed Brown with the door and Brown hit him in the face. Wilson told grand jurors he was thinking: “What do I do not to get beaten inside my car.”

McSpadden said that image of her son on video shouldn’t define him.

“My son doesn’t have a history of violence. One image does not paint a person’s entire life or their entire past on how they were,” she said. “We all do have a past. … If something happened in that store, and that’s a big if, that could’ve been dealt with. But you didn’t have to do what you did. He didn’t do what he had to do, he did what he wanted to do.”

Michael Brown Sr. claims that Wilson was known for falsifying his police reports.

“We’ve just been disrespected all the way around,” he told “CBS This Morning.”

During his interview with ABC, Wilson said that nothing could’ve been done differently in the altercation and that he has a clear conscience because “I know I did my job right.”

“How can your conscience been clear after killing somebody, even if it was an accidental death?” McSpadden questioned. She added, “I don’t think he wanted to kill my son, but he wanted to kill someone.”

Wilson being cleared of any charges in Brown’s shooting death touched off more violent protests in Ferguson, and other cities across the U.S. More than 120 people have been arrested over two nights of protests in Ferguson and St. Louis. During Monday’s protests, dozens of businesses and buildings were looted and set on fire.

The Justice Department has also launched a broad probe into the Ferguson Police Department, looking for patterns of discrimination.

Attorney General Eric Holder said the department aims to complete those investigations as quickly as possible “to restore trust, to rebuild understanding and to foster cooperation between law enforcement and community members.”

Regardless of the outcome of the federal investigations, Brown’s family also could file a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wilson.

Speaking in Chicago, President Barack Obama said “the frustrations that we’ve seen are not just about a particular incident. They have deep roots in many communities of color who have a sense that our laws are not always being enforced uniformly or fairly.”

