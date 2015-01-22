(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A study finds most suspects arrested for gun charges in the city of St. Louis never go to prison because of a loophole in state gun laws or the kindness of judges.

University of Missouri – St. Louis criminologist Rick Rosenfeld looked at 246 gun-related arrests in early 2011, and found 40 percent of the cases were dropped.

The reason? When police pull over a car with several people in it and loose guns in the car, they can’t pin the guns to any individual.

“If no one claims individual ownership of that firearm, the circuit attorney was not able to make a case – a felon in possession of a firearm,” he says. “Persons in the car – they don’t have to say a thing to the police officer.”

Click here to read the full study.

The study also found judges are giving most gun suspects a second chance when they do come to court.

Sixty-three percent of those who pleaded guilty or were convicted of a firearm crime were given a suspended imposition or execution of sentence and were placed on probation, Rosenfeld says.

The study also found that the higher the bond, the less likely the suspect is to get back on the street and commit more gun crimes.

(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)