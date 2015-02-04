(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — An 18-year-old Collinsville, Illinois, man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 19-year-old college student’s shooting death in downtown St. Louis.

City prosecutors filed six charges Wednesday against Christopher Grant.

He is accused of killing Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Robert Christman III during a botched robbery attempt in early January near the City Museum and the Washington Avenue entertainment district.

Grant is also charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.

His cash-only bond is set at $1 million.

Police say Christman was shot once in the head after midnight while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by his 17-year-old brother and accompanied by his 19-year-girlfriend.

The couple was headed to a birthday party at a nightclub.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says Christman spoke up when the gunman reached into the back seat to steal his girlfriend’s purse, saying something like “Leave her alone,” or “Don’t touch her,” and then Grant shot him in the head.

Grant is being held in St. Clair County jail for now on an unrelated Illinois charge.

Christman was a De Smet High School graduate.

