Police Looking for Stolen Car Involved in Half-Dozen Chases

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – It turns out a speedy V8-powered car that was involved in no less than a half-dozen police chases over the past couple of weeks was stolen from a Wentzville car lot.

The gray 2009 Pontiac G8 was taken by a man who walked into Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep at 13500 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. in Wentzville on Feb. 14.

He asked to test drive the G8, and after waiting a short period, took the keys and stole the car off the lot.

The vehicle has Missouri dealer plates with the number D571JD.

The suspect is unknown and remains at large.

He is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, 5’11”, weighing 160 lbs, with a goatee.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Wentzville police Detective Roth at 636-639-2127 or at blakeney.roth@wentzvillemo.org.

