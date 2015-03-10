STL-Based Tech Training Program Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Federal Effort

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An East St. Louis native was at the White House on Monday as an example of how well a St. Louis-based computer-coding training program works.

The $100 million federal TechHire initiative hopes to train more people like LaShana Lewis for jobs in the technology field.

TechHire is modeled in part on LaunchCode, a program that began in St. Louis.

Lewis was driving a bus before she took part in LaunchCode classes and landed an apprenticeship, and then a full-time job at Mastercard in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The grants will be used to train and connect workers with tech-related jobs in two dozen cities, and St. Louis is one of them.

The White House has already secured commitments from more than 300 companies and local governments in 20 regions of the country to train and hire technology workers.

LaunchCode program director Alex Miller says while they were the catalyst for TechHire, this is not charity, but rather a good business decision.

“The Department of Labor is now projecting there’s going to be a million unfilled jobs in just computer programming by 2020, so, tremendous, tremendous need,” he says.

TechHire will award competitive labor department grants to universities and community colleges, as well as to LaunchCode-style boot camps to train workers.

