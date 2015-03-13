Destroyed Ferguson QuikTrip Will Not Be Rebuilt

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – The burned-out Ferguson QuikTrip that was destroyed during unrest following the shooting death of Michael Brown will not be rebuilt at the site – it will instead be donated to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
The Urban League and several corporate leaders, including from QuikTrip, Ameren, Emerson, Civic Progress, Provident, Great Rivers Greenway and the Regional Business Council, will gather Monday afternoon to announce what they are calling “an extension of services” in Ferguson.
A news release from the Urban League called it “an important extension of services in North County to further the League’s mission of empowering communities and changing lives.”
The release also described the plan to “expand the Urban League’s work to broaden access to education/job training, employment and economic self-reliance for residents of the St. Louis metro area.”
Those listed to attend the news conference include: Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; Michael Johnson, Board of Directors, QuikTrip Corporation; Warner Baxter Chairman, President and CEO, Ameren; Patrick J. Sly Executive, Vice President, Emerson; Thomas J. Irwin, Executive Director, Civic Progress; Kathleen T. Osborn Executive Director, Regional Business Council; Susan Trautman, Executive Director, Great Rivers Greenway; and Steven Sullivan, President and Executive Director, Provident.
(TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)