St. Louis Zoo: ‘No Plans to Seek Admission Charge’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The board that governs the St. Louis Zoo says it has no plans to seek an admission charge, despite recent requests.

Charging admission to the Zoo or Science Center is an idea that’s in the breeze, but no one on the Zoo Museum District (ZMD) Board is pushing for it. Board Member Thomas Campbell says it probably wouldn’t bring in more money.

“If a family comes in with a $100 budget to spend at the zoo and they spend a quarter of that at the gate, they’re not going to spend that same amount of money on the other attractions and things inside,” says Campbell.

Another board member Charlie Valier says that he’d rather see St. Charles and Jefferson counties start paying tax money to the cause It would take an action of the legislature to allow admission fees at the Zoo and the other free attractions in the ZMD.

Darnetta Clinkscale with ZMD says an admission fee for the Zoo is a bad idea and fellow board member Michelle Harris is also against the idea.

“I think it sounds logical, but then maybe fewer people will come because it’s not free,” says Harris. “What about all the other money they spend in the St. Louis region, in the city of St. Louis and at the institution, the Zoo or whatever, while they’re here?”

Currently property owners in St. Louis city and county pay $70 million a year to support the Zoo, Art Museum, the Science Center and Botanical Gardens. The Botanical Gardens is the only one that charges admission, because it was grandfathered in.

The recent idea of admission charges is attributed to the former chairman on the Zoo Museum District and former mayor of Clayton Ben Uchitelle.

