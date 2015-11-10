VIDEO: Mizzou Mass Media Prof Calls for ‘Muscle’ Against Media

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – UPDATED (2:51 p.m.) Protesters credited with helping oust the University of Missouri System’s president and the head of its flagship campus openly welcomed reporters to cover their demonstrations Tuesday, one day after a videotaped clash between some protesters and a photographer drew media condemnation as an affront to free press.

Activists removed yard signs warning the press to stay away from a grassy area of campus that has served as an impromptu campsite for the protesters in recent days. Concerned Student 1950, a group which led the protests, put out fliers encouraging demonstrators to cooperate with the media.

“The media is important to tell our story and experiences at Mizzou to the world,” the flier read. “Let’s welcome and thank them.”

That embrace stood in sharp contrast to Monday, when protesters chanted “Hey hey, ho ho. Reporters have got to go,” and some of them tried to block a freelance student photographer from covering protesters’ celebratory reaction to the system president’s departure.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – A lesson on the First Amendment at one of the world’s foremost schools of journalism.

Protesters commandeered Mizzou’s Carnahan Quadrangle, posting signs that said “SAFE PLACE” and forming a circle to keep outsiders, including journalists, out.

One encounter in particular, captured by Mark Schierbecker, a University of Missouri student, went viral on social media:

Student photographer Tim Tai tells KMOX News he was trying to take photos of the protesters’ encampment, from about 100 feet away, when he was surrounded.

Tai got caught in the middle, trying to explain that the First Amendment means he can take photos of protesters in a public area. (Can be seen around the 1:30 mark)

“As a journalist, you know, part of your role and responsibility is to kind of defend these First Amendment rights and your free speech and whatnot,” he says.

Tai says understands there is mistrust of the media, and says he was trying to be respectful of those in tents, keeping back a good ways.

“I don’t see how the shoving match was able to further anything, and I’m just really disappointed that it came to that,” he says.

“Hey who wants to help me get this reporter out of here? I need some muscle over here!” Melissa Click, an assistant professor of mass media at Mizzou, can be heard shouting on the video. (Can be seen around the 7:10 mark)

Related story: University of Missouri System President Announces Resignation

Columbia Missourian executive editor and journalism school professor Tom Warhover says, “We’ve been covering this story from the get go, and we’re not going away.”

When people start pushing journalists in a public space when they’re trying to do their job, “that’s not all right,” Warhover says.

Tai tells KMOX News he wanted to tell the story, not become part of it.

Concerned Student 150, the protest group, tweeted that they appreciated having their story told, but the encampment on the public quad “isn’t for your story.”

White, black, and all other ethnicities have been able to converse and build from fellowshipping at the camp site. That isn't for your story — ConcernedStudent1950 (@CS_1950) November 10, 2015

It's typically white media who don't understand the importance of respecting black spaces. — ConcernedStudent1950 (@CS_1950) November 9, 2015

LISTEN: Schierbecker talks with KMOX’s Charlie Brennan and Debbie Monterrey about his YouTube video that went viral:

(TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook