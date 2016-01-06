VIDEO: A Look at Metro East’s First Cannabis Dispensary

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – It won’t open for a few weeks, but the media got a sneak peek today at the Metro East’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

The Health Central Illinois Alternatives facility is a non-descript, one-story brick building on Eastport Plaza Drive, off Interstate 55/70 in Collinsville.

While on the outside it looks like a run-of-the-mill doctor’s office, that changes once inside.

“We have the receptionist’s area, which has bulletproof-lined glass,” says HCI Outreach director Jay Cook, “and 20-guage steel-lined walls.”

That’s just part of the casino-like security measures that includes RFID cards and over 60 cameras.

“We’ll watch the patient every step of the way,” Cook says. “We’ll watch our employees every step of the way.”

WATCH a 40-second behind-the-scenes video of HCI Alternatives:

Once the patient is buzzed into the restricted access area, through a sally port with separate in and out doors, they will be able to sit down in a booth with a consultant to determine what kind of cannabis is right for their condition.

Along one wall is a row of glass-enclosed cases, then a cooled bakery-style case where some of the edibles, including brownies and hard candy, will be kept. Then there’s the cashier, much like at a café.

The facility will offer up to 15 different strains of cannabis.

“We have the Indica, which is more of a relaxing psychoactive,” according to Cook. “We’ll also have the Sativa strains, which is a little more uplifting, mood enhancement-type cannabis.”

Cook says cannabis sold at the dispensary will be grown in Illinois, but will not be manufactured on-site.

“It’ll be pre-packaged. It’ll be scanned in our vault. We’ll have the utmost tracking ability of the product.”

Cook says that’s all to make sure none of the medical marijuana leaves the building unless it’s in the possession of a legally certified patient.

The state inspector is scheduled to tour the facility Thursday. It’s expected to open by the end of the month.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook