Allegiant Adds Non-Stop Destin Flights from St. Louis Area

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOX) — Dreaming of sunny beaches on these cold January days? There’s a new flight for that.

Allegiant Air, which already operates out of Mid-America Airport, is adding twice weekly non-stop flights from there to Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida. They know it’s a popular St. Louis getaway spot.

“We know that there is pent-up demand for ultra low-cost service to Destin, so the timing was right,” Allegiant’s Director of Planning Lee Warren says.

They’re offering one-way fares to Destin for $39 through Wednesday, but don’t get too excited — the flights don’t take off until June.

St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern says things are looking up for Mid-America, but there’s still more work to do.

“There still are some deficits that we’re trying to erase,” he says, but maintains that building the airport in 90s was a good idea because it also included infrastructure to support Scott Air Force Base.

Kern says the new flights should put Mid-America above the 100,000 passengers a year mark.

He touts the airport as more convenient for travelers, especially because of the free parking. He notes that you’re only a hundred feet from the gate when you get out of your car in the parking lot.

