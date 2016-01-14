More Than 400,000 Powerball Winners in Missouri, No Jackpot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The $1.5 billion Powerball drawing is over, and there are three jackpot winners. They come from Tennessee, California and Florida.



But it’s not all bad in Missouri because there were 429,587 winning tickets bought in the state. The Powerball website shows 15 tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball number correctly, winning $50,000 per ticket.

Illinois was a bit luckier. More than twice the amount of winning tickets were sold in Illinois compared to Missouri. And two tickets matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, which earned them $1 million.

The big-time winners were sold in two of the luckiest states in the U.S., in terms of total winners. California and Florida were both in the top four states with the most winning tickets sold. The third winning ticket was sold in Tennessee, which had the sixteenth most winning tickets sold.

Just in case you are still looking, the winning numbers last night were: 4, 8, 19, 27, 34, and the Powerball number was 10.

The $1.5 billion estimated Powerball has dropped back down to a measly $40 million after Wednesday night’s drawing.

