Shake Shack Coming To St. Louis

Filed Under: Central West End, Shake Shack
A rendering of the new Shake Shack planned for the Central West End. (Credit: Koman Group)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The owner and founder of Shake Shack is finally bringing his success story home.

St. Louis’ first Shake Shack is opening a restaurant in the Central West End on the corner of Euclid and West Pine.

Danny Meyer, who grew up near Forest Park, says he drew on his upbringing to create the Shake Shack menu, which features frozen custard, concretes, burgers and griddled flat top dogs.

Meyer started the business at a kiosk in New York City’s Madison Square Park. It has since gone world-wide and gained a cult-like following.

Meyer says the new, St. Louis location will open early 2017.

