New Sex Education Curriculum Opposed by Some Parkway Parents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Parkway School Board is expected to vote March 9th on staff-recommended changes to the sex education and health curriculum for students.

District spokesman Paul Tandy says staff has been working, with the public’s input, for months to design new lessons.

“The vast majority of the curriculum would stay the same,” Tandy says. “It’s just trying to make some changes here and there, where we think it is in the best interest of students and their needs.”

The proposal isn’t sitting well with some Parkway elementary school parents.

Todd Williams says he is aware parents will be offered an “opt out” for their children on certain lessons, but he thinks it should be an “opt-in” for those who want their youngsters to learn about topics like gender roles and gender re-assignment.

“Lets worry about our test scores and our science that we are falling behind in farther and farther in this country,” Williams says.

Williams says some of the lessons for elementary school students should be left for parents to explain.

Tandy says a lot of thought and public input went into the proposal to “tweak” what’s already being taught.

“Teachers and faculty members who put it together really tired hard to make sure that the concepts are introduced at an age appropriate time, that they are medically accurate, that they are taught in a values neutral way.” Tandy says.

Williams, who has a child in second-grade, believes kindergarten through fifth-grade is too early to start those types of conversations.

