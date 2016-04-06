Paul McCartney Coming to Busch Stadium This Summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and AEG Live announced Wednesday that Paul McCartney will perform at Busch Stadium this summer.
KMOX’s Brian Kelly is on hand for the announcement:
McCartney will rock Busch Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13, playing his first area show since since 2012.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.
American Express Card members in St. Louis can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday that it and AEG Live would host a news conference Wednesday at Ballpark Village to announce details about a “major concert” this summer at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay was in attendance for the announcement, along with Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III; Vicki Bryant, VP of Event Services and Merchandising for the Cardinals; and Senior Vice President of AEG Live, Joe Litvag.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment