St. Louis Police Arrest ‘Super’ Man

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis prosecutor is trying to understand why a 33-year-old man would go to the trouble of spray painting the word “Super” on two buildings downtown.

“It’s very strange, I couldn’t begin to explain it,” said Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.

While David Cox is charged with only two cases of spray painting “super,” the graffiti tag is seen on dozens of walls and buildings all over town — part of an explosion of tagger art that Joyce says is bad for business.

“This has a real, tangible impact on the business community and the desirability of St. Louis as a place where people want to come and do business,” Joyce said.

Joyce said a business friend told her a major corporation recently cancelled plans to open a location in St. Louis because corporate scouts saw too much graffiti.

“And they told my friend, ‘Hey, this is what happened to Detroit. They had all this graffiti and then they completely went under,'” Joyce said.

Joyce declined to identify the type of business her friend is involved with, except to say it would have been “a major employer.”

Cox is one of fewer than 10 graffiti suspects who are caught annually in the city. They are seldom caught, Joyce says, because they strike in the wee hours of the morning.

Cox, who lives in an apartment in the 2600 block of Compton, is charged with two counts of felony property damage, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a gun.

The buildings he’s accused of tagging are the old Jefferson Arms on Tucker and another building in the 300 block of north Memorial Drive.

