MLS Commissioner: St. Louis 1 of 2 Cities with Best Chance for Scoring Soccer Team

April 22, 2016 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Don Garber, Major League Soccer, MLS

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The two cities with the best chance of landing a Major League Soccer expansion team are Sacramento and St. Louis.

That’s according to someone who should know – MLS commissioner Don Garber, who was speaking with the AP sports editors Thursday.

St. Louis already has a team in place working to bring an MLS team here, including Bill Dewitt III, of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chris Zimmerman, of the St. Louis Blues.

Other cities in consideration after Sacramento and St. Louis include Detroit, San Diego, San Antonio, Austin and Cincinnati.

