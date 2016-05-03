UPDATE: ‘High Volume’ Causes Kinks in Give STL Day Donations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – UPDATE – If you have been trying to donate to your favorite charity online at stlday.org and having trouble, you are not alone.

Amelia Bond, with St. Louis Community Foundation, tells KMOX the website has been experiencing sporadic outages. The problem is with the national vendor that provides the platform.

Bond says the Give STL Day campaign will be extended into Wednesday.

Give STL released the following information:

“Due to the high volume of generosity for giving days across the country, the national vendor, Kimbia, is experiencing some technical issues on all of the national Gives Day sites. Please know that our team is actively working with the national vendor, Kimbia, on a quick resolution and we apologize for any inconvenience.” “Please know that we will do whatever we can to honor any donation that has come into the site prior to it going down, at approximately 10 AM this morning.”

Our previous reporting is as follows:

If you’ve been wanting to make a donation to a non-profit organization, today is Give STL Day – a 24-hour online day of giving.

St. Louis Community Foundation’s Amelia Bond tells KMOX 915 non-profits are participating – up from last year’s nearly 800 organizations. Last year’s campaign raised $2.1 million.

“What’s really fun … you can go online and do a little research and digging and look at all these non-profits and all the hard work and fabulous missions that are being accomplished in our region,” Bond says. “I’d like to say pick at least one that you know and pick one you don’t know.”

Bond says raising awareness of the non-profits work and promoting philanthropy is the mission of the Saint Louis Community Foundation.

“We have lots of prizes and we also have some lift dollars,” Bond says. “And that means at the top of the hour, during six hours throughout the day, non-profits will actually get a lift to a donor’s donation during that 20-minute period. It creates excitement, we become one community all coming together.”

To get started, go to givestlday.org and check out the leader board for further details.

