Wells Fargo to Decide Fate of Grant’s Farm

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A court says Wells Fargo will decide the fate of Grant’s Farm.

The Busch siblings have been arguing in court for months about what should happen to the land as it’s sold from the family trust.

The Saint Louis Zoo wanted to buy the nearly 200-acre animal park. When it backed out, Billy Busch put together a $34 million proposal to compete with a proposal from four of his siblings – Gertrude, Beatrice, Peter and Andrew.

The bank is the sole disinterested trustee on the family’s Real Estate Trust – meaning that it has discretion to sell part or all of the properties.

Wells Fargo requested instructions on how to proceed, but the court declined — giving the bank sole discretion.

Wells Fargo is also entitled to recover more than $630,000 in legal fees and expenses.

A statement was released on behalf of Gertrude B. Valentine, Beatrice B. von Gontard, Peter W. Busch and Andrew D.S. Busch:

“We are very pleased with the court’s decision validating our interpretation of our father’s will. We look forward to working with Wells Fargo going forward.”

