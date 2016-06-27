Experts Say Brexit Could Push Mortgage Rates Down

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS - MAY 19: A "New Price" sign is visible on a Coldwell Banker sign in front of a single-family existing home for sale in a neighborhood May 19, 2003 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Thirty-year mortgage rates have reached a record low for the sixth time this year. The low mortgage rates helped with sales of new and existing homes last year and economists predict a second record year this year.
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fallout from the Brexit vote continues, but there seems to be a bright-side to it all.

With that market already on pace to have its best year since 2006, some experts say the decision could push mortgage rates down, which are already at three-year lows.

“Looking where 10-year treasure yields are now, 1.44 percent,those are low numbers and they are down significantly,” Stifel Market Strategist Kevin Carone says. “You see mortgage numbers, you’d expect mortgage rates to come down on top of that.”

Other experts say the rates may hit an temporary all-time low, but could be an opportunity for some consumers.

Listen to the full interview below:

