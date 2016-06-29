Nixon Backs Missouri Power Line for Wind Energy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Jay Nixon is backing a proposed power line in Missouri that’s part of a multistate wind energy project.
Nixon on Wednesday announced Clean Line Energy Partners has promised to adopt what he described as landowner protections.
The project would transmit electricity from Kansas, across northern Missouri and Illinois to Indiana. Electricity would be available for Missouri utilities.
It’s been criticized by some landowners concerned about the line hurting farming and property values.
The Democratic govenor says Clean Line agreed to avoid damaging farmland and to pay the higher amount for reassessed land that dropped in value.
A regulatory panel will decide whether to approve the Grain Belt Express if it reapplies. The Missouri Public Service Commission last year denied it.
Missouri is the only state that hasn’t approved it.
